Greensboro, GA

Full capacity for Georgia Bulldogs’ Sanford Stadium in 2021

By Chip Towers
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO — Sanford Stadium will be at full capacity for football games next season, the existing press box there is going to be converted into premium seating for donors and track and field is going to get a new locker room and coaches’ offices at the Butts-Mehre building. Those were some of the more intriguing developments to come out of the Georgia Athletic Association’s board of directors meeting at the Ritz Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee on Thursday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

