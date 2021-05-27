Cancel
Simmons Leads 76ers Past Wizards; Westbrook Injured

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 18 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA’s triple-double king to the locker room. With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington. Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. He limped off the floor and was restrained by security after a fan threw popcorn at him as he was headed under the tunnel.

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

