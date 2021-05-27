Jardin de Fiestas Booth Mysteriously Closed for Several Days Now at Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The EPCOT Food and Wine Festival is coming up soon!. While we don’t yet have the full menus for the festival, we DO have some of the confirmed entertainment and activities — as well as a hint at some of the booths. That means we’re getting EXCITED! And if you’re planning on going and don’t really know where to start…well, we’ve got you covered. After all, we’re festival pros! Today, we’re sharing some tips that’ll put you on the right track to making the most out of your day at the Food and Wine Festival.