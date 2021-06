Babylon’s Fall is an upcoming PS4 console exclusive that is also coming to PC. It might be close to an announcement as spotted on the Steam Database. A listing for the closed beta test for Babylon’s Fall has been discovered on Steam Database. This listing was uploaded on the servers in March this year and has been updated recently to reveal that this is for Babylon’s Fall. The game was first showcased back for the PS4 in 2018. It has been missing in action since then but the developers did share an update on it last year.