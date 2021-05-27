Kourtney Kardashian Finds Out Kendall Jenner Returned Her Gifts in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'It's Funny'

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.