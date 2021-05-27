Kourtney Kardashian Finds Out Kendall Jenner Returned Her Gifts in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'It's Funny'
Kourtney Kardashian's attempts at giving gifts to Kendall Jenner haven't been so successful. In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian discuss Kendall's 25th birthday. After Kim, 40, says she got her younger sister "something for her lake house," Kourtney reveals that the supermodel quietly returned the last gift she gave her.