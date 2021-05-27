Get Your Mobile Game On With The New RedMagic 6R

Summer is approaching, in fact temperatures are already rising, and those of us who are near countryside areas are already beginning to see some mosquitoes prowling, with the rise in temperatures and abundant rains. And in time to fight them comes the new device of Xiaomi, which is precisely going to offer us the possibility of repelling mosquitoes in the most comfortable and connected way possible. In fact it is a smart device that can be control both with the mobile phone and with the voice. A new must-have gadget for lovers of the connected home.