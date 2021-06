Chris Hemsworth is feeling grateful that he has three kids after one of his 7-year-old twin sons dished a swift burn in regards to his career as Thor. In an Instagram post featuring Chris serving side eye while he holds hands with his son, who's facing away from the camera, the actor wrote: "Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids."