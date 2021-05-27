Cancel
White House sends positive signal on GOP infrastructure proposal

By Morgan Chalfant
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House on Thursday welcomed the $928 billion Republican counteroffer on infrastructure as "constructive" and signaled talks would continue into next week. "At first review, we note several constructive additions to the group's previous proposals, including on roads, bridges and rail," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday. "At the same time, we remain concerned that their plan still provides no substantial new funds for critical job-creating needs, such as fixing our veterans' hospitals, building modern rail systems, repairing our transit systems, removing dangerous lead pipes, and powering America's leadership in a job-creating clean energy economy, among other things."

