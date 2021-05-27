Cancel
NFL

Bold predictions have Rodgers leading Broncos to the playoffs

By Kendall Valenzuela
denverfan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bold prediction has been given to the Denver Broncos’ upcoming season — one that might excite all of Broncos Country. NFL writer Adam Schein recently wrote an article making predictions for the 2021 season and believes that not only the Broncos will get Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, but that he will push them on a deep playoff run.

