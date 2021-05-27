Cancel
NFL

Where PFF has 49ers’ Fred Warner & Dre Greenlaw ranked among all NFL linebackers

By Jas Kang
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers know they will have to save some cap space for arguably three of their dest defensive players. The Niners will have to pay Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bosa over the next couple of years. Greenlaw and Bosa will be eligible for a new deal after next season. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have said they are already working on an extension with Warner, who is eligible now that he has accrued more than three NFL seasons.

