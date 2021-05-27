Cancel
Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Shares Sweet Tribute to ‘Angel’ Mom 1 Year After Her Death

By Eliza Thompson
US Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sweet remembrance. Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron paid tribute to his late mother, Andrea Cameron, on what would have been her 57th birthday. “Happy birthday to my angel,” the Florida native, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 26. “You always have my back. Grateful I got to share these moments with you.” His caption accompanied two photos of the duo at the People’s Choice Awards in 2019.

www.usmagazine.com
