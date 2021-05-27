Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Shares Sweet Tribute to ‘Angel’ Mom 1 Year After Her Death

Sharing her story. Ashley Slack revealed her and Jason Wahler’s July 2020 pregnancy loss on the Wednesday, May 19, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “It’s no secret that Jason and I struggled over the years in our relationship,” the model, 32, captioned a throwback selfie via Instagram after the MTV show aired. “So when COVID hit, we took months to work on us, zoom therapy, meetings etc. We always wanted more children, but we’re not in a place where we felt it was best to have one. In May 2020 after three years, we decided it was finally a great time to take the next step for having another baby. I had an IUD and decided it was time to get it out and grow our family.”