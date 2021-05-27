Cancel
From Taylor Swift Sing-Alongs to Climbing Waterfalls: Inside Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Maui Getaway With Friends

By Sophia Vilensky
US Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovers in paradise! Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley headed to Maui for a sweet couples’ vacation with Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller (née Sperry). In photos and videos posted to 28-year-old Keleigh’s Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, the couples posed together next to a lush waterfall. One video clip showed Keleigh jumping into the water below, while another showed the foursome happily hiking down to the water.

