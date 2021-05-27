‘Jungle Cruise’: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt face a submarine in new trailer

Friends, it’s looking more and more likely every day that, to quoth the now-infamous advertisements for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Big Movies Are (coming) Back [to] (insert city name here). We’ve got a theaters-only blockbuster hitting screens in just a few days, alongside a big fancy Live-Action remake, and as such, in case you haven’t noticed, a whole lot of trailers have dropped in the last couple of weeks. So, what better time is there for Walt Disney Pictures to drop a brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise, given that it could be attached to either one of the big films out this weekend? We think there isn’t one. Anyway, this still looks like the bomb — it’s The Rock and Emily Blunt on a boat, what more do you need, really — and this trailer doesn’t lower the hype level in the slightest.