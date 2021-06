Back in January, Bleeding Cool ran the word that we were going to get a new Iron Fist by the end of the current Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon mini-series written by veteran comic book writer Larry Hama, best known for his work on GI Joe.. We were right, but not in the way we thought (which is always the best way, don't you think? And today's Iron Fist: The Heart of The Dragon #6 throws so much up into the air.