‘World’s Biggest Metal Prize Draw’ Has Items from Sabbath, Priest, Motorhead

By Philip Trapp
92.9 Jack FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massive prize bundles from the likes of Black Sabbath (including an autographed Tony Iommi guitar), Judas Priest (featuring a framed CD collection signed by the band) and Motorhead (a deluxe album box set) among several others, are available to win as part of a new #ILoveMetal raffle to help support underemployed and out-of-work concert stage crew in the United Kingdom.

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

 https://929jackfm.com
King Diamond
Tony Iommi
