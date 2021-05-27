Cancel
Real Estate

4907 N 145th Street

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot 3R The Meadowlark by Authentic Homes KC. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Care free living in this luxury twin villa located in The Highlands portion of The Communities of Falcon Lakes. Home is situated on a walkout corner lot with a stunning view of the tee box and fairway on hole 17. Open dining and kitchen combo perfect for entertaining guests. Separate living room with gas fireplace. Master Suite on main level with walk-in closet and shower with bench for convenience. Covered deck over patio. Finished lower level includes family room, bedroom, and full bath. HOA includes lawn maintenance, snow removal, and replacement of roof, gutters and paint as needed. Neighborhood pool, play area and basketball and pickleball courts included as well. Excellent schools, good highway access for easy commute to all parts of the city! 10 minutes to The Legends and 30 to the airport.

Real Estateanytimerealty.com

5 Surrey Road

You've been waiting for this one! Perfect 3-bed, 2.5-bath cape in sought after Country Club Plat has been meticulously cared for and updated. The heart of the home is a remodeled kitchen (2013) with custom cabinetry, island & granite counters that opens to a sunlit family room. The generous DR features a built-in corner cupboard. Spend a cozy afternoon in the fireplaced living room with picture window overlooking lush plantings in the front yard. The 1st floor bedroom affords many options - as a bedroom, office, TV room, or playroom. Finishing the 1st floor is a bright bath. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with ample clsets and built-ins. Included in these rooms are ductless air/heat units to supplement the whole-house systems, both of which have been replaced. The full bath on the 2nd floor features newer fixtures & a large linen closet. The entire basement space has been put to good use, including an office, rec room, laundry room, full bath & utility/storage areas. A bulkhead provides easy access for outdoor equipment & activities. The fully-fenced, private backyard offers a newer stone patio, gorgeous plantings, sprinkler system & discreet storage shed. The 2-car garage w/ overhead door openers & additional storage connects to the family room. There's nothing left to do but move in and enjoy the ease of close-to-town living. Just a stone's throw from Barrington's town center, you'll enjoy walks on the East Bay Bike Path to the remodeled &, Police Cove Park & more.
Arlington County, VAhellovirginia.com

1823 N NELSON STREET, ARLINGTON, VA 22207

OPEN HOUSE 06/13 2-4 PM, PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK TO BE ADMITTED*The Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington has been around for over a century. Its pleasant mix of newer and older homes set on picturesque streets with mature trees is a big reason it's so popular. Another is its amazing convenience. Metro (Orange Line) is about a mile away, entrance to the Custis Trail is at the end of the street, and buses run a block away on Lee Hwy; it's an easy drive into DC on the GW Parkway or points west on Rte. 66. There's a true neighborhood spirit in the local retail, including the legendary Cherrydale Hardware and Lee Heights Shops complete with Starbucks, Arrowine, and Pastries by Randolph*This home was designed to be a calm retreat from the busy day. Windows abound, giving the home a surprising amount of sunlight, and the reflection from the hardwood floors is beautiful. The kitchen is a showstopper with its solid wood cabinets, over-sized hardware, stainless appliances, and huge granite counters. The upstairs bedrooms are grand, each of which has an ensuite bath, and the primary bath is breathtaking with its oversized walk-in shower and separate bathtub. Dual zone heating and cooling, a fully fenced yard, legal level bedroom, full bath, and extra washer/dryer hook-up on the lower level complete the package*Did I mention built-in speakers?*Don't miss this one-of-a-kind home*FYI, seller improvements include: 2013 (deck extension, outdoor decorative ironwork, blinds and blackout shades), 2014 (bathroom remodeling, landscaping), 2015 (front fence, kitchen cabinet addition, bathroom shelving), 2018 (water-powered sump pump).
MLSthervagroup.com

8357 Scott Place

Welcome home to The Glens at Scott Place townhomes, an upscale community in beautiful Richmond Virginia. The Glens at Scott Place townhomes will include a variety of sought after features like concrete walkways, granite kitchen counter tops, beautiful moldings, tankless hot water heater and more. The Morganton floor plan features a huge family room with an eat in kitchen and dining area. The second-floor master bedroom and bath have a large walk-in closet. Options for two or three bedrooms allow for great flexibility.
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

303 N Edgewood Avenue

This one of a kind 3Br & 2baths contemporary split level home has a great potential! Great floor plan! Newer roof and sidings installed in 2019, new garage door in 2020. Brick front elevation. The Large & Bright living room has Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings and the huge lower level family room boast of a gleaming Hardwood floors and a wood burning fire place and opens to a big deck. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertop. The spacious master bedroom and the 2 good sized guest bedrooms has laminated floorings throughout! 2 car garage! Let your imagination play and allow your creativity transform this house into your own dream home!
Real Estatejeffcookrealestate.com

14831 Jockeys Ridge Dr

Wonderful 2 story home on large lot in Ballantyne Country Club built by Helms. 2-story foyer, beautiful hardwoods, nice moldings, dual staircases, and butlers pantry w/ wine frig. Very nice kitchen with granite counters, quality SS appliances, and generous center island. Kitchen-breakfast areas overlooking family room with gas fireplace. Guest bedroom (or office) on main level with full bath. 4 bedrooms and bonus room on upper level. Generous master suite on upper level with large sitting area and tray ceilings. Very nice bonus room on upper level with built in bar. Wonderful patio overlooking a nice, private rear yard. Really nice hard to find large, private .61 acre lot. Tray ceilings in master, dining room and foyer. HVAC updated 2017. Recent roof (approx 2-3 years) . Great curb appeal and 3 car garage.
Real Estatethervagroup.com

8130 Sweet Dixie Lane

Impeccable Home in Quinton Park that has been lovingly cared for and move in ready. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, this home has quite an expansive side yard that offers more than enough room to play and still offers a private back yard area with multi-level decking and adorable, well cared for above ground pool with surround privacy fencing. You will love your evenings out relaxing and taking a dip this summer! Once inside, you will see for yourself how beautiful this home is. Hardwood flooring in the entry, Family Room with Gas fireplace and Formal Dining Rm. Spacious Eat-in kitchen features a beautiful combination of white cabinetry and high level granite counter tops. Owner's Suite with His/Her Walk-in closets and Bathroom with shower and deep soaking tub. 2 other well appointed Bedrooms and a Full Bath complete the 2nd floor. Triple width paved driveway. 14x10 Detached Shed. Plentiful closet space throughout. Downstairs laundry room. Fresh Paint with soothing colors. Short walk to Quinton Park is ideal for walking/jogging path, picnic, playground, sports field and basketball. Close to interstates too. This home will not disappoint.
Real Estatethervagroup.com

11807 St Audries Drive

Welcome to 11807 St Audries Drive! This exquisitely designed four-bedroom, 3 bath home is in desirable and private Rivers Trace. Upon entering the home, you will notice an expansive living area that flows into the dining room and kitchen. Across from the living area, gorgeous French doors lead to an ideal flex space that is perfect for your home office or formal dining area. The gorgeous kitchen features numerous upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a generous sized pantry. Downstairs you will also find a sizeable mudroom that is adjacent to the half bathroom and attached two-car garage. As you make your way upstairs, you will instantly be drawn to the master suite. The master connects to a beautiful en-suite bathroom with a garden tub and walk in closet. Down the hall, there are 3 additional bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is extensive enough to be utilized as a large bonus area or bedroom. To top it off, the home is located on a large and private lot perfect for your summer entertaining and convenient to boating, fishing, attractions, and Fort Lee! There is nothing to be done in this gorgeous home besides settle in.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

109 Corral Drive

Impeccably cared for and meticulously updated home with private backyard oasis. Don't miss this great property in sought after Canter Estates, minutes from US-522 and I-81. Updated eat-in-kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless appliances, cabinet hardware, and backsplash. Formal living and dining rooms. Crown molding throughout the main level. Kitchen opens to the family room with a gas fireplace accented with +-built-in cabinets and shelves on either side. Spacious bedrooms, and primary bedroom suite with shower and jetted soaking tub. Recently painted walls and refinished hardwood floors. THEN there's the backyard! The new deck (2020) steps down to the stamped concrete patio (freshly sealed 2021) , which has ample space for the new gazebo, wood fire (for homemade pizza) chiminea, and completely surrounds the 43' x 16' Viking fiberglass pool. PLUS, don't miss the hot tub tucked away beside the deck. All this and still plenty of level green grass to run and play. White vinyl privacy fence with perfectly placed and sized trees and shrubs give privacy and the 14' x 14' shed has plenty of room for your yard equipment and pool toys. Even the garage, which opens to the patio, is ready for you to entertain! Pool pump (2021), Pool filter (2019), Water heater (2017), Sump pump (2020), A/C units serviced (2020), +-Water softener, original 30 year architectural shingles.
Real Estateviewlascruceshomes.com

1696 Vista Del Cerro

Stunning southwest charm at its finest! This custom built home welcomes you as you walk in the 8' front door with a stunning foyer featuring a designer wrought iron ceiling & light treatment. Enter into the generously sized family room with kiva-style gas fireplace, beautiful tongue & groove herringbone wood ceilings accented with vigas. As you glance out the large pella windows, you'll begin to enjoy the magnificent mountain views with the city lights below. This room opens to the kitchen & dining area. The chef's kitchen features 2-tone wood cabinetry, 6-burner gas cooktop, wine frig, gorgeous granite island & counters plus a variety of lighting options. The adjacent dining area includes a designer ceiling, large view window & hickory wood flooring. The large owners suite has wood look tile flooring, patio access, designer ceiling treatment, huge en suite bath plus a recently added ''retreat'' room to be used in any number of ways. There are 2 guest bedrooms, 2 addl baths & a large flex room that can be use.
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

34 Watson St

This Charming New England Style Colonial Home has been beautifully Updated with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and detached 1 Car Garage. Spacious Floor Plan with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Full Bath, Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor. The Kitchen has New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Bedroom, New Master Bath with Tiled Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms and New Main Bathroom with Tiled Tub/Shower and Tile Floor. This Home is Situated on a Quiet dead-end street on the West Bridgewater line, and Walking distance from the Campello train station. The First Showings Begin at the Open House Saturday 6/12 from 12 noon - 3 PM, No Appointments Needed!
Real Estatesignaturenv.com

7457 Wagonwheel Ranch Way

What an amazing & a comfy house! A dream house for a growing family. The owners have done numerous upgrades of the house; the fireplace has a new ledge with a stunning stone in lay decorative around it, as well as on the front of the kitchen island. The cabinets are extended across the dining area in the kitchen with a bar countertop. All countertops are granite with an elegant backsplash.The surround sound system in the family room will make a delightful theater feel & musical entertainment. The crystal chandeliers make a vibrant reflection of the well illuminated living room & dining room. There is a ceiling fan in every bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The 2 pendant crystal light fixtures above the island adds to the discerning taste of the buyer.In the patio, the pergola is partially covered with an aluminum roof. The resort like ambiance in the backyard is enhanced by a crystal clear swimming pool, falls & spa. The vegetable garden is maturing on the side.
Dulles, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21136 Angela Square

Beautiful, sun filled 3 level above ground town home in the Colonnade at Dulles Town Center features 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths and 2 car garage.Above ground attached 2 car garage and big recreation room with windows and glass French door to the fenced backyard.Main level: Spacious, bright living / dining combo with big windows. Kitchen and breakfast room open to family room with fire place and glass door to the deck. Powder room.Upper level 3 bedrooms 2 full bath include big primary suite and additional two decent size bedroom and another full bath.
Alexandria, VAhellovirginia.com

1127 N ROYAL STREET, ALEXANDRIA, VA 22314

Open House Today 11:30-1:30! Stop the presses! Finally, the Printers Row townhome you have been looking for. Five-level, three bed, three bath townhome with 2 garage spots in the vibrant neighborhood of North Old Town, minutes from Alexandria's waterfront. 1127 offers top-of-the-line features with a contemporary flair. The living room with its north and west exposures will bathe you in sunlight! Hardwood floors are featured on the main level and upper level, and new plantation shutters give stylish privacy. A double-sided gas fireplace creates a warm ambiance and defines the spaces. An eat-in chef's kitchen is well equipped to cook that perfect dinner or walk out to the back patio for grilling and dining alfresco! The 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a hall bath and laundry. The primary bedroom suite is an entire floor with two large closets, an office and an amazing bathroom featuring dual sinks, a shower, and soaking tub! The top floor family room/Den is an entertainer's dream, opening onto the roof deck with views of the Potomac. Close to the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, waterfront parks, restaurants, and shops.
Real Estateheritageoaksrealty.com

206 N Cave Spring Street, Cedartown GA 30125

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has so much to offer from beautiful high ceilings, several fireplaces throughout, and an updated kitchen with all the appliances. There's so much character throughout this 2,400 square foot home. It's located on a corner lot in one of the most desirable areas in Cedartown and within walking distance to parks, schools, and shopping. This home features granite countertops, newer roof, new furnace, hardwood floors, central heat and air, and so much more. Being sold AS-IS.
Home & Gardenmurrayrubin.com

726 MOHAWK ST

You will love this Welcoming Home the moment you arrive. Enter the foyer on neutral ceramic tile flooring which continues down the center hallway. Formal Living and Dining Rooms features original hardwood flooring beneath the carpeting. The Kitchen is accented with Newer Stainless Dishwasher, gas range and wall oven and opens to a spacious Family Room showcasing a brick wood burning fireplace and accented with exposed beams. First floor powder room and laundry complete the main level. The Upper Level features 4 Bedrooms with original hardwood flooring beneath the carpeting and full bath with Newer Vanity. Relax in the level backyard, perfect for those summer barbeques. Two Car Garage with New garage doors, New Back Windows. Close to schools, shopping, and major highways. Home is being sold As Is. Seller will provide the CO.
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

857 Chestnut Oak Drive

Home with in-ground pool for only $275,000!! Welcome home to this well maintained, open floor plan ranch home with an in-ground pool in the highly desirable Hidden Oaks Neighborhood in the heart of St. Charles. Located near hwys 364 & 70, and less than a mile away from the Streets of St. Charles, this home is a must see. Well maintained landscaping greet you upon pulling up. Once inside, you are greeted through the entry foyer and into the family room that features hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, WB fireplace, and open to the kitchen where you will find a breakfast room, SS appliances, and quartz counter tops. Three nice size bedrooms on main level, including the master ensuite w/ walk-in closet and full bathroom w/ dual sinks and separate tub and shower. A full hallway bathroom rounds out the main level. The walk-out finished LL features a rec room, bonus room, and kitchenette. The backyard is home to the inground pool and deck great for entertaining! Just in time for summer!!
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $281,000

Fantastic Craftsman-style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large fenced-in backyard with a spacious covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining! The Living Room features hardwoods, vaulted ceiling with crown molding & a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to the family dining area with a large serving bar with seating, granite counters & walk-in pantry. The master suite showcases a tray ceiling and french doors lead into the master bath with two walk-in closets, a soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The split floorplan includes two additional bedrooms, each with carpet and a walk-in closet. The 2nd bath is flanked by two linen closets. Laundry room and 2-car garage. Large storage closet in hall to garage.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2346 N Green St

Great rental property or fix it up and make a profit!!! This is a privately owned property being sold "as is". The seller will make no repairs. No FHA or VA sales please. The bathroom shower area has been remodeled. Some vinyl windows. Fully fenced yard. Listing information © 2021...
Real Estateandyrichardsonrealestate.com

1606 N Stillwood Drive

MUST SEE!!! Don't miss your chance on this amazing Naples floor plan by Trusst Builders. You'll fall in love with the screen covered lanai complete with fireplace and an attached cabana suite. Upon entering the home you are welcomed with an open floor plan and a formal dinning room, Living room kitchen and Carolina room. The flex room can be used as a media room or guest suite offering a full bath. Retreat into your expansive master suite with a lavish spa bath. Entertain in the fully heated and cooled sunroom complete with Hurricane Glass Enclosures. The backyard is ornamentally fenced overlooking the amazing view of the water behind you.
Falls Church, VAarlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1807 N. Underwood Street

Open: Sunday, June 6, 1-3 p.m. This charming 4 BD/4 BA Craftsman-style home is in your dream neighborhood — Falls Church Park in North Arlington. Nestled between the East Falls Church Metro, the W&OD Trail and the City of Falls Church, this is the urban village you’ve been looking for!