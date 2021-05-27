4907 N 145th Street
Lot 3R The Meadowlark by Authentic Homes KC. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Care free living in this luxury twin villa located in The Highlands portion of The Communities of Falcon Lakes. Home is situated on a walkout corner lot with a stunning view of the tee box and fairway on hole 17. Open dining and kitchen combo perfect for entertaining guests. Separate living room with gas fireplace. Master Suite on main level with walk-in closet and shower with bench for convenience. Covered deck over patio. Finished lower level includes family room, bedroom, and full bath. HOA includes lawn maintenance, snow removal, and replacement of roof, gutters and paint as needed. Neighborhood pool, play area and basketball and pickleball courts included as well. Excellent schools, good highway access for easy commute to all parts of the city! 10 minutes to The Legends and 30 to the airport.www.reecenichols.com