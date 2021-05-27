Cancel
14525 Amanda Lane

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot 2R The Cottonwood II by Authentic Homes KC. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION Care free living in this luxury twin villa located in The Highlands portion of The Communities of Falcon Lakes. Home is situated next to the fairway on hole 16. Open dining and kitchen combo perfect for entertaining guests. Separate living room with gas fireplace. Master Suite on main level with walk-in closet and shower with bench for convenience. Covered patio with beautiful view of the fairway. Finished lower level includes family room, two bedrooms, and full bath. HOA includes lawn maintenance, snow removal, and replacement of roof, gutters and paint as needed. Neighborhood pool, play area and basketball and pickleball courts included as well. Excellent schools, good highway access for easy commute to all parts of the city! 10 minutes to The Legends and 30 to the airport. Acclaimed Basehor-Linwood Schools.

Real Estate

427 N Frontgate St

Newly listed patio residence located in the Courted Frontgate Addition. Home shows the best "Pride of Ownership." Main floor boasts open living area with tall ceilings, split bedroom plan, kitchen has large walk in pantry, gas range, main floor laundry. Master suite has oversized walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Basement includes two bedrooms that include extra side room for extra space. Room for additional future sq footage available as well. New exterior paint coming soon paid for by the HOA. Garage is oversized and has hot and cold plumbing fixtures along with epoxy flooring. Neighborhood does have a pool, clubhouse and workout facility. HOA includes snow removal, lawn care, trash, and snow removal.
Broadlands, VA

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Real Estate

2 Tanglewood Drive

Beautiful & private! This customized, Craftsman style home has everything you need! Enter by circular driveway, passing through natural woods & extraordinary landscaping. From the front foyer, turn toward the formal living room w/ custom coffered ceiling, or enter a set of French doors to the formal dining room w/ stunning woodwork & lighting to match. Follow the hallway to an updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry, an island w/brkfast bar & eat-in area. Off the kitchen is a newly treated Ipe wood deck. The family room has a gorgeous, Craftsman-style, one-of-a-kind built-in for TV & entertainment. All have hardwood floors. To finish the floor, a ceramic tiled mudroom contains a full laundry room, pantry, & half-bath w/ tumbled marble floors. The upper level has 4 bedrooms, including a remodeled master bedroom suite boasting maple floors, large walk-in closet w/ customized built-ins, private balcony, marble & granite bathroom w/steam shower, whirlpool, & custom-built cabinetry. Adjoining the bedroom is a study w/ a cathedral ceiling & a gorgeous wall of windows. All rooms lead off a loft area w/ vaulted ceilings & built-in bookcases. The lower level includes a recreation area, studio, & workshop. The two-acre lot is lined w/ professionally landscaped perennial beds, Japanese maple trees, & underground irrigation system. This unique home is just waiting for you to move right in. One of the propertys owners is a Real Estate Licensee.
Real Estate

2016 Miller Street

Freshly Painted, Single Family End Unit Row-Home in Quiet Neighborhood with NO ASSOCIATION or MAINTENANCE FEES!!! This property features an Attached 1-Car Garage, 3 Bdrms and 2 1/2 Baths, Crown Molding, Hardwood Flrs throughout Lv Rm and Hallway. Full Eat-In Kitchen/Dn Rm include Center Island, Ceramic Tile Flrs, Backsplash and Sliding Glass Doors that lead to the Peaceful, Large Fenced-In Back Yard big enough to add a pool. Staircase to the 2nd level made up of HW Flrs & Wrought-Iron Railing. Upstairs is Fully Carpeted & includes 2 Bdrms with WICs & Full Bath. The Master Suite Offers a Full Bath & a WIC. Move In Ready! Close to Shopping & Major Highways. Showings Start at Open House, Sunday, June 6 (12-3PM).
Real Estate

109 Corral Drive

Impeccably cared for and meticulously updated home with private backyard oasis. Don't miss this great property in sought after Canter Estates, minutes from US-522 and I-81. Updated eat-in-kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless appliances, cabinet hardware, and backsplash. Formal living and dining rooms. Crown molding throughout the main level. Kitchen opens to the family room with a gas fireplace accented with +-built-in cabinets and shelves on either side. Spacious bedrooms, and primary bedroom suite with shower and jetted soaking tub. Recently painted walls and refinished hardwood floors. THEN there's the backyard! The new deck (2020) steps down to the stamped concrete patio (freshly sealed 2021) , which has ample space for the new gazebo, wood fire (for homemade pizza) chiminea, and completely surrounds the 43' x 16' Viking fiberglass pool. PLUS, don't miss the hot tub tucked away beside the deck. All this and still plenty of level green grass to run and play. White vinyl privacy fence with perfectly placed and sized trees and shrubs give privacy and the 14' x 14' shed has plenty of room for your yard equipment and pool toys. Even the garage, which opens to the patio, is ready for you to entertain! Pool pump (2021), Pool filter (2019), Water heater (2017), Sump pump (2020), A/C units serviced (2020), +-Water softener, original 30 year architectural shingles.
Real Estate

34 Watson St

This Charming New England Style Colonial Home has been beautifully Updated with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and detached 1 Car Garage. Spacious Floor Plan with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Full Bath, Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor. The Kitchen has New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Bedroom, New Master Bath with Tiled Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms and New Main Bathroom with Tiled Tub/Shower and Tile Floor. This Home is Situated on a Quiet dead-end street on the West Bridgewater line, and Walking distance from the Campello train station. The First Showings Begin at the Open House Saturday 6/12 from 12 noon - 3 PM, No Appointments Needed!
Real Estate

709 Shoal River Drive

Welcome home to paradise! Enjoy this stunning property sitting on approx 1 acre South of I-10 with sparkling in-ground swimming pool. As you walk into the inviting entry way which leads to spacious living room w/ fireplace and semi open floor plan. The stunning kitchen (renovated in 2017) boasts beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash, high end stainless steel appliances, pot filler and under cabinet lighting. Breakfast area and dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Large master en suite w/ renovated bathroom featuring all the extras including a tiled shower, jetted garden tub and dual vanities. An electronic wall panel controls your rain like shower head and the water source for your tub .Additional bedrooms on opposite side of home, both rooms feature built-in Murphy beds with great size walk in closets. Enjoy the Florida room with lots of natural light which leads to the backyard oasis w/ gas heated swimming pool and outdoor grilling area. This home is the perfect entertaining location, with unlimited parking, RV parking with 50 amp service, storage shed w/ 1 car garage, and 3 smaller storage areas. Gutters around the home. New Carrier AC Unit in 2016. Don't miss your opportunity to own this piece of paradise! Schedule your appointment today.
Real Estate

4502 Lake Forrest Dr

Chastain Park is just steps from this Gorgeous Home! Light Filled Home with sought after floorplan and custom finishes throughout. Inviting Foyer flanked by the Dining Room and Study. Great Room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, and French Doors to Covered Patio. Fabulous Kitchen with custom cabinets, marble counter tops and large marble island overlooking the keeping room with fireplace and Breakfast Area. Top of the line stainless appliances completes the kitchen: Wolf 6 burner gas stove with oven, Wolf Wall Oven with warming drawer, Wolf Microwave, SubZero Refrigerator, Miele Dishwasher, and wine cooler. Owner's Suite on the Main Level with trey ceiling, sitting area and custom barn door leading to the Spa Bath which includes double vanities with marble counters, large frameless shower, slipper tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs Boast 3 spacious Bedrooms. Finished Terrace level with Recreation Room with Large Bar Area with quartz counters, microwave, dishwasher, ice maker and beverage refrigerator. The Terrace Level also has a large exercise room, media room, bedroom, and bathroom. Terrace Level has a separate exterior entrance with parking pad. Laundry Room /Mudroom with built in cubbies. Outdoor Living features a walk out main backyard with a covered patio with built in grill, patio, mature landscaping, outdoor lighting, and room for a pool. Plenty of off-street parking. Just steps from this home you will find walking trails, an 18-hole golf course, tennis center, equestrian center, playgrounds, Northside Youth Sport Organization, pool, and restaurants.
Cave Creek, AZ

Cave Creek house with space for 20 cars in garage on market for $3.95 million

“The Penthouse” in Cave Creek sits on a 5-acre mountaintop is ready for the ultimate car collector. The home incudes garages for 10 cars or 20 with lifts. Inside you will find an open chef’s kitchen with 18 foot quartz island seating, full bar, master suite, two guest suite and elevator. Outside there is an infinity-edge pool and wrap-around balcony with 360-degree unobstructed views. For more information about this property contact Debbie Omundson with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Woodway, TX

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $697,025

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Hardwood floors throughout add to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! DID NOT LOSE POWER OR WATER DURING WINTER EVENT OF FEBURARY 2021.
Real Estate

200 Shady Rock Lane

Turn-key former display two story townhome in Springhurst. Main floor features ceramic tile entryway, powder room, beautiful wood laminate floors in the family room that is wide open to the kitchen with ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and breakfast bar. Tons of natural light flow through the two bay windows along the back of the home. Owner's suite has two very large walk in closets and luxury bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Spacious secondary bedroom also has walk in closet. Convenient second floor laundry completes the upper level. Refrigerator can stay with the home. Only two opportunities to see this home. Open Thursday May 20th from 6-8pm or Sunday May 23rd from 1-3pm. No private showings.
Real Estate

1400 Somerset Lane

An entertainers dream! Beautiful single story home sitting on an ACRE corner lot. Circle drive, as well as additional covered parking w/ long driveway, Porte cochere along the 4 car garage. Amazing entry leads you to a sprawling floor plan with primary bed next to office and formal living in 1 wing. 2nd wing has secondary bedrooms w/ each having their own private full bath. Recently remodeled kitchen featuring dual islands, double ovens and ample counter space. Game room has a wet bar. Incredible laundry space with room for additional fridge/freezer. Home has an abundance of storage and built-ins throughout the home. Exceptional backyard area has a large enclosed patio, indoor bar and kitchen area with grill, outdoor bathroom and saltwater pool/spa with SO much yard space to add a playset/volleyball net/games and activities! Garage has work shop and access to stand up attic storage with full size stairs. Two garage doors open into backyard for easy pull-through access.
Home & Garden

3 Trinity Lane

Spacious and inviting from the moment you walk in the door you will be impressed. Crown molding, wood floors, and large windows make the main floor a warm and inviting space. The kitchen has updated modern cabinets with plenty of storage, sleek stainless appliances and neutral counters. Separate dining room with French doors leading to the large covered patio. This is the perfect gathering space or a nice retreat to enjoy nature. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms & a full updated bath. Downstairs has a large room that can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom or used as a rec room, another full bath & the laundry room. The basement room has a walkout to the back patio for egress. This home is move in ready so make an appointment today!
Boynton Beach, FL

10298 Copper Lake Drive

Look no further! This is your dream home in Boynton Beach exquisitely furnished, one of the largest models in Rossmoor at Indian Lakes. This bright home features 3Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, huge living room facing the lake, formal dining room, open kitchen, breakfast and family room, 2 car garages. 3rd Bedroom is set up as un office. Wall to wall neutral tiles, no carpet. Master suite features 2 large walk in closets, master bath with 2 vanities, separate walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Located on one of the 5 lakes of the community, you can enjoy privacy and tranquil sunsets from the large porch.Double hurricane protection: accordion shutters and New impact glass installed Nov. 2020and! A/C - 2 years old, fridge, stove. Extra fridge in the garage.
Home & Garden

141 Diekamp Lane

2 year old home on almost a 1/2 acre in St. Charles city backing to trees w/ quick access to hwy 364, 70, and all St. Charles has to offer!!! This home will wow you w/ an exterior design featuring stone/shingle/siding and handcrafted wood shutters. Once inside, you will love the soaring vaulted ceiling, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, TILED BATHROOMS, STONE GAS FIREPLACE, handcrafted WOOD MANTEL, CONTEMPORARY LIGHTING and more! The PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT contains a full bedroom and full bath. The master bedroom features double French door closets, bathroom with ceramic TILE FLOOR and shower with FRAMELESS SHOWER DOORS. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space. All interior doors are modern 3 panel design with lever handles. The oversized garage has an 8 foot door providing more clearance and a deep 22 foot section. The backyard is seeded, has mature trees and a patio for grilling or enjoying a evening outdoors.
Reston, VA

13026 Greg Roy Lane

Stunning townhouse in popular Great Oak community. When these become available, they do not last. 3 bedrooms on the top floor and another on the lower level. Extremely spacious with tons of natural light. The 10' ceilings provide ample open space. This home has been well maintained and truly cared for. Columns between the living room and dining room add to the elegant feel. Primary bedroom is fit for a king, or a king size bed. Tray ceiling complete the high-end finishes. Vaulted ceiling in the guest room. Kitchen is open with room for table and looks into the family room, perfect for entertaining or keeping everyone together while meals are made. Deck access off of family room overlooks a wooded area that provides extra privacy. Walk-out basement has even more finished space along with another bedroom and garage access. Attached garage fits 2 vehicles with another two able to fit in the driveway. Take advantage of the community amenities in addition to the convenience of shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Herndon and Reston Town Center. Conveniently located for commuters with easy access to the Fairfax County Pkwy, 267, as well as Routes 28 & 7. Future Silver line Metro station is less than 1 mile away. Do not miss this opportunity.
Real Estate

7640 Sandhurst Lane

Stunning 3 level townhome conveniently located in Villages of Dorchester with immediate access to MD-295, numerous community amenities, and restaurants! Fall in love with the neutral color palette, high ceilings, transom windows, and wide-plank hardwood flooring. The open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining and everyday living featuring a kitchen and dining room combination with access to the deck. Prepare delectable dinners in the kitchen boasting 42-inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large center island with storage and breakfast bar as well as an adjacent dining area. Relax and unwind in the spacious light-filled living room with crown molding. The upper level hosts the primary bedroom highlighting a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. A full bath and two additional bedrooms, one with wainscoting and a closet system conclude the upper level. Work from home with ease from the entry level den/study with French doors. Finished attached 2 car garage provides additional storage; driveway provides additional parking. Home is located short distance to the community pool, playground, picnic pavilion, and nearby restaurants. Property Updates: foyer tile, hardwood in bedroom, interior paint, whole house humidifier, kitchen water filter, and finished garage.
Mclean, VA

7330 Aynsley Lane

Your long search is over - welcome home! Large end-unit townhome with 2-car garage that was originally the neighborhood model, is now available to be yours. Renovated kitchen faces a gorgeous common courtyard garden. High quality interior materials used for kitchen & bathrooms. Skylights throughout give the home superior natural lighting. Spacious master bedroom with heated floors in master bathroom. Closets, great shelving & storage abound throughout the entire house. Have your morning coffee or evening beverage in the newly landscaped backyard garden. Close to McLean metro station, Tyson's Corner mall, shopping, dining, highway exits, McLean public library and great parks!
Home & Garden

2052 Lori Lane

Charming like new and move in ready! Three bedrooms, 2.5 BA, over 2200 Sq FT of finished living space and backing to woods. FRESH JUST PAINTED in super neutral colors, and FRESH WHITE TRIM everywhere! As you enter the first floor you have All NEW Premium Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout the first level. This level has tall ceilings, lots of windows, large family room and enters into a gourmet eat -in kitchen with adjoining dining room with loads of cabinets, large pantry, NEW STOVE and counter-space, a breakfast counter, and then into a sunroom off the kitchen looking out to a very private retreat like yard with lots of space for your summer cookouts. Tall tall ceilings and lots of light. Going upstairs the Master Bedroom has: vaulted ceilings and hugh walk-in closet, PRIVATE bath, double vanity with soaking tub, ceramic tile, and great roomy shower and views of trees and quiet back yard. Two additional bedroom with lots of closet space. Lower Level just FINISHED with ALL NEW paint and Beautiful NEW carpet in the large recreation room, laundry room with washer and dryer, and a great storage room.
MLS

100 Taylor Lane

Cant find the home you like? Build it your way! Located in the private Biltmore Subdivision, you'll be enveloped by the Lodestone Golf course and just minutes to WISP resort and Deep Creek Lake. This beautiful wooded homesite has all public utilities with $6,500 sewer tap included. The only thing this property is missing is your dream home... Call today for private showing!