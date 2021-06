Cincinnati Reds vs St Louis Cardinals 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Busch Stadium will host the third match of the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:15 PM EDT. Cincinnati has won two of the four meetings with the Cardinals in this game series. The Reds ended Friday’s match with a score of 6-4. Tyler Stephenson homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point for the team. The winning hit was delivered by Nick Castellanos in the 9th inning. The Reds made 6 runs, 9 hits, and 6 RBIs during the game. Cincinnati is sitting on a 26-29 record as 4th in the NL Central standings.