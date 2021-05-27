Cancel
Riverhead eases COVID restrictions

By Denise Civiletti
All Riverhead Town buildings and facilities are open to the public with adherence to the governor’s current COVID-19 protocols and directives and all town meetings, including town board meetings will resume their regular schedule, according to the most recent emergency order (no. 89) issued by Supervisor Yvette Aguiar today. The...

