Riverhead eases COVID restrictions

Why are you seeking election to the board of education?. I have been involved in education as a special education advocate and consultant for about 15 years. I’ve followed the changes in education through the years while participating in forums with our legislators and Regents on issues like the Common Core Learning Standards, the related high stakes testing, the inequitable foundation aid formula calculations that determine how much state aid our district receives, graduation requirements and pathways, diploma options, school safety and discipline issues just to name a few. I’ve also been an active participant in our local Board of Education meetings for 10+ years. Serving on our board of education is a natural step for me. I’m also a problem solver and solution driven person that doesn’t just talk the talk but walks the walk bringing solutions to the table.