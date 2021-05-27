Cancel
4902 141st Lane

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Exceptional Ranch/Reverse 1.5 story Townhome with a BEAUTIFUL covered deck. This beautiful home features an OPEN CONCEPT layout, Master Suite with walk-in closet, beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry off the laundry room, hardwood floors. Finished walkout basement with family room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Plenty of storage too! In-ground sprinkler system and lawn maintenance provided. Selling AS-IS. Hurry! This home will not last long.

www.reecenichols.com
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

1805 N Shore

Exquisite Hacienda masterpiece! This Gorgeous vibrant home is well crafted with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an updated kitchen with and a wet bar with a library, huge laundry room, living room, family room, home gym, and bonus craft room. The second level offers 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and the master bedroom offers partial views of the bay! There is a spacious ensuite on the lower level with direct access to the pool. Outstanding Dream Kitchen with double ovens and Refrigerator along with an electric cook top, island top, stainless steel island hood, including Granite Counter tops with large Pantry and Loads of Cabinets. The backyard is supreme for entertaining featuring a sparkling pool and the professional landscaping offers an abundance of mature trees. Call for private showing!
Broadlands, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

6102 NW 121st Ave

Absolutely Gorgeous Home! Not a single detail missed! This beautifully updated home features Triple Tray Ceilings, French Doors, Crown Molding, Hurricane Impact Windows & Doors, Plantation Shutters, Oversized Porcelain Floors, Wood Floors in BR'S, LED Lighting, Central Vac, Tankless Water Heater & underground Propane Tank that heats Pool & Spa. Beautiful Modern Kitchen with White Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Instant Hot Water & Center Island. Spacious Master Retreat with Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding & Two Custom Built-In Closets. The Grand Master Bath features Separate Vanity Areas, Custom Lighting & Mirrors, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk Through Shower. Private Fenced-in Backyard w/ Tropical landscaping, Screened Enclosure, Summer Kitchen, Outdoor Lighting & Heated Pool.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3103 Tuscany Way

Welcome home to this impeccable updated three bedroom two bath unit on the easy access corner end ground floor unit. Featuring open layout designer chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new expansive custom cabinets and recessed lighting. Split bedroom floor plan for extra privacy with ceramic tile flooring throughout. Large master bedroom with ample walk-in custom closet space. Floor to ceiling impact windows/sliders, Hunter Douglas shades, crown molding, high end finishes throughout. Newer A/C, hot water heater and washer/dryer. Updated tile patio with two ceiling fans and lights. Intracoastal resort style living with all the first-class amenities including just renovated club house, fitness center, swimming pool/spa-hot tub, indoor basketball and more.
Real Estatesignaturenv.com

7457 Wagonwheel Ranch Way

What an amazing & a comfy house! A dream house for a growing family. The owners have done numerous upgrades of the house; the fireplace has a new ledge with a stunning stone in lay decorative around it, as well as on the front of the kitchen island. The cabinets are extended across the dining area in the kitchen with a bar countertop. All countertops are granite with an elegant backsplash.The surround sound system in the family room will make a delightful theater feel & musical entertainment. The crystal chandeliers make a vibrant reflection of the well illuminated living room & dining room. There is a ceiling fan in every bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The 2 pendant crystal light fixtures above the island adds to the discerning taste of the buyer.In the patio, the pergola is partially covered with an aluminum roof. The resort like ambiance in the backyard is enhanced by a crystal clear swimming pool, falls & spa. The vegetable garden is maturing on the side.
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

3012 Canal Street

Call Today This Will Not Last Long! - This country french home located in the French Quarters Subdivision offers: Large rooms, Wood floors, Tray ceilings, Gas log fireplace, Large crown molding, Large fenced in back yard, Granite, Stainless steel appliances,Jacuzzi tub, and much more! To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

334 Ridge Avenue

Conveniently located in the heart of Towson, this updated home is truly unique with its spacious interior, main level open floor plan, high ceilings & exceptional exterior. Since purchasing this home, the Sellers have installed central A/C, updated the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & 42+G- cabinetry, added a full bath in the basement, replaced the windows, flooring, hot water heater & more! Downstairs, the lower level (with walk-out steps) has a bonus room & a full bath. Outside, you will find a charming front porch & a backyard to talk about! Fully fenced with plenty of space, the backyard is perfect for entertaining & enjoying outdoor games. The location of this home cannot be beat +GG close to major commuter routes & walking distance to a variety of restaurants, shopping & activities in downtown Towson. Detached 2-car garage sold as is. One year home warranty included! Be sure to check it out before it+GGs gone!
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

99 Devoe St

This charming traditional,3-bedroom 2-bath home, is located in Marietta Forest, a lovely Westside neighborhood. Kitchen features new (2017) appliances, pantry, stainless steel double sink, wood cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Cozy Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath with soaking tub and shower combo, plenty of storage, and large vanity. Vinyl laminate floors throughout most of the house. Large fenced in backyard, perfect for children or pets. New roof in 2020, new Central A/C in 2016.Easy access to I-10, local shops, dining, and schools. This home won't last long. schedule you're showing today! 
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

10341 Saint Katherine Lane

Lovely 2+ bedroom, 2 full bath St Ann home offers over 1400 sq ft of living space. Original hardwood floors in the living/dining, hall and both main floor bedrooms, completely updated main floor hall bath 2018 gutted to studs and everything new but the tub. Large kitchen with maple cabinets, tile floors and backsplash. Lower level offers a family room, large sleeping room and the 2nd full bath with a new vanity and ceramic tile floor. Nice outdoor space with spacious deck, level fenced backyard. Carport with equipment shed AC replaced in 2015. Quick walk to Tiemeyer park, Buder Elementary & Hoech Middle School.
MLScarolfertitta.com

2219 Grubbs Mill Road, Berwyn, PA 19312

Experience the beauty, the move-in ready ease, and features that everyone wants of this exquisitely remodeled French Country estate in prime Berwyn on sought-after Grubbs Mill Road. This exclusive, gated, custom residence sits on 2.3 pristinely manicured acres, with five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms, a 2015 swimming pool with spa and gas firepit, a 2,400 bottle temperature and humidity controlled wine cellar and tasting room with farmhouse beams and wine barrel flooring, and an expansive wet bar and family room for entertaining. Upon arrival, this stately home affords a circular driveway with gracious curb appeal, surrounded by mature trees and lush landscape. Inside, a grand foyer welcomes you home to a lovingly maintained retreat, complete with freshly painted walls, a light and airy floorplan, and several unique surprises too, including a reimagined master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, built ins, and generous spa bath. At the heart is a fully equipped chefâ s kitchen with ample custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, two dishwashers, and a center marble island that opens to a large breakfast nook and light-filled living room anchored by towering floor to ceiling wood paneled fireplace and walls of windows bringing the outdoors in. Not one, but two oversized home offices are great for those who work remotely, complete with built-ins, added storage, and views, as well as one with separate entrance. Bonus upper level loft is great for kidâ s homework with built-in desks. Gorgeous designer details can be found throughout including Brazilian cherry hardwoods, stone flooring, custom wallcoverings, remote control shades, three gas fireplaces, a professional home gym with steam sauna, shower and separate dry sauna, plus sophisticated touches that make a house a home. Outside, itâ s all about connecting with nature amidst a canopy of trees. Here, a sparkling pool with spa and gas firepit and huge patio with a built-in gas grill add ambiance to family events, entertaining guests, alfresco dining, or simply well-needed time spent outdoors. Additionally, off of the finished lower level, there is a natural firepit and koi pond with peaceful waterfall for unwinding. Other highlights include a brand-new heating and cooling system, walk up attic with cedar closet, four-car heated garage, whole house generator, Pentair Easy Touch System to control the pool and all features, built-in Sonos Sound system with speakers inside and outside and fully fenced lawn with irrigation. Living here puts you minutes from the best of Berwyn in a prestigious Eastown location, with exemplary schools, and quick access to the esteemed Radnor Hunt Club. With the ultimate in privacy and 9,693 square feet of elegant spaces to live, work, and entertain, few offerings compare!
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $379,900

Move-in ready, with a fresh coat of paint on the interior and sellers, are willing to include all furniture! This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Stone Creek. The covered front porch wraps around the corner of the house. The foyer features a built-in bench off the stairs with hidden storage. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. The room downstairs can be used for a guest bedroom or office. The full bath for this bedroom was updated last year. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area and the upstairs hallway. Oversized Master Bedroom with a sitting area and ample natural light. The Master Bath features a soaking tub, walk-in shower, two separate vanities with a large master closet in between. large walk-in closet & two vanities. All bedrooms on the second floor have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Large living room with a woodburning fireplace.
Real Estategrassorealestategroup.com

33 Maltby Lane

Charming, cozy, two bedroom Ranch Style home on 1.08 acre lot with mature plantings. Living room with fireplace and custom wood wall, two pictures windows, one, with an Easterly view of the morning sun and rear yard and one on the Westerly side, overlooking protected farmland, and great sunset views. There is an attached screened in porch/breezeway and a single car garage. This home has a newer boiler and oil tank which are located in the unfinished walkout basement of 816 sq. ft. of unheated space, where there is storage and or a potential workshop. In addition, a new 1,000 gallon septic tank with new leach fields were installed and approved by East Shore Health District. This home is a great alternative to a condominium without condo fees. The home and property are truly a must see. Agent is related to Seller.
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

2853 Briarcote Lane

Ideal spacious ranch with amazing updates. Newer kitchen with glass and crown accents. Laminate floors and new 4 inch base trim. Addition to home creates a 2nd large living space with brick fireplace and slider to covered patio. Lovely outdoor space is great for outdoor dining or just enjoying a sunset. Lots of mature well maintained trees and shrubs. Newer roof, newer windows, vinyl siding, enclosed soffits and fascia. 2019 water heater. HVAC +/- 10 years and recently serviced with clean bill of health. Price Includes refrigerator and very nice washer dryer set. MOVE IN READY.
Tennismandelwillsell.com

7527 Glendevon Lane #805

Priced to sell!!! Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with split bedrooms, volume ceilings, PLUS a den/office with French Doors leading to a wrap-around patio!! Condo features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well as a den that can be used as an office or third bedroom; Gleneagles Country Club is a gated, all ages, mandatory membership community offering amazing sports & social amenities, including two 18-hole championship golf courses, 21 tennis courts, 4 pickleball courts, & a renovated clubhouse w/ 3 restaurants & bars. The recently opened 15,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art healthy lifestyle center features exceptional fitness, spa, & physical therapy amenities surrounding a resort style pool complex.
MLSthepianohomegroup.com

5663 Lightspun Lane

Amazing home! CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH JANUARY 31st, 2022!! NEW OWNER MUST TAKE OVER LEASE FOR AT LEAST THAT LONG! RENTED AT $2,000/MONTH. Painted throughout the home before tenant moved in (2018), brand new carpet and refinished floors prior to tenant moving in (2018). Open floor plan - this one is beautiful! Perfectly situated - stunning view of the lake! Columbia amenities included! Paths, playgrounds, nearby shopping, close to major commuter routes! This one has it all and won't last long! Make an appointment today!
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

39 Kelly Lane

Home sweet home. Tucked away on a lovely cul de sac neighborhood on the Wilbraham line, you will find this one owner home. This lovingly maintained home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a formal living room and dining room and an inviting den overlooking the beautiful backyard. The kitchen is open and spacious with lots of cabinetry and an island for food prep. Updates include a newer roof (2020), newer heating system and central air compressor (2019). Enjoy the upcoming summer months in the spectacular 1.62 acre level lot with fenced in area ideal for those furry friends to run free. Added bonus is the highly coveted Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School System and ideal location near the one of a kind, gorgeous Great Horse golf course. Opportunity knocks, some minor cosmetics will bring this well cared home to the next level!
MLSanncarrrealestate.com

50 Shadowbrook Lane

Great looking home sweet home! Remodeled, refurbished - just about everywhere you look, it's been updated! new Carpet,new flooring,and new appliances, windows, fixtures (light,plumbing ) were all replaced recently! Freshly painted, this place is crisp and clean! You won't be disappointed when you make your offer on this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a one car garage. Located in popular HEB ISD. location,location,location,hurry,
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

8311 Cedar Hollow Lane

Bright, spacious, open-space concept and vaulted ceilings. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and epoxy-coated garage, over-sized driveway. Spacious dining room makes for a sweet space to entertain. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Granite counter top, granite island, new range, stainless steel appliances. Privacy PVC fence, in-ground salt-water pool and travertine deck surrounded by beautiful Palms and hedges. Newer easy to use hurricane accordion shutters. Low monthly maintenance in an A district school. Before you decide, check this one out!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

21348 Mikules Manor Lane

There's no place like home! The living is easy in this impressive modern farmhouse residence with tree line views tucked away on a sprawling 10-acre parcel with a picturesque natural spring, prepare to be impressed when you enter this rural oasis located in the sought-after Hereford Zone. Enjoy summer living with friends and family on the 28x16 foot TREX deck featuring not only an unobstructed captivating view but also custom welded deck posts and cedar plank railing. Dog lovers will love the nearly 2-acre invisible underground dog fence on this property so your furry friends can always join in on the party. Upon arrival, take notice of the custom milled black locust beam, the brand new black Anderson windows, and the James Hardie Board and Batten Siding, a Pinterest lovers' dream! The home flows into a light-filled open-concept living, dining, den, and kitchen area. The exposed reclaimed beams and the quarter-sawn red oak flooring adds to the rustic flare of this Modern Farmhouse. Off the kitchen, you will find the conveniently placed mudroom and laundry area. The rest of the floor plan encompasses three spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master bedroom comes complete with french doors opening up onto the alluring deck, and a brand new custom-finished master bathroom featuring a large designer tile shower with slate tile flooring, a brand new vanity, and all new finishes. The other two bedrooms have plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage, all bedrooms come complete with spacious closet space. Some other features to highlight about this one-of-a-kind property: All radiant floor heating, Full basement with level daylight walkout, New 30 year architectural shingle roof, New paint, New hot water heater, New pressure tank, New interior and exterior doors, All new Anderson windows, New James Hardie Siding.All furniture/decor/belongings are for sale unless otherwise stated.
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

2615 Kelsey Lane

Welcome Home! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story home has great features inside and out. Located in St. Charles Hills Subdivision & minutes away from Hwy 70, it offers newer vinyl plank flooring in the main living area & master bedroom, as well as, fresh paint throughout the home. Both bathrooms have been fully updated. The eat-in kitchen gives a perfect view of the large backyard & offers a floor to ceiling pantry, upper and lower cabinets, & the refrigerator and microwave can stay! Extra living space is located in the basement, which features a large rec room, a spare room that can be used as an office/craft room, a full bathroom, & the utility/laundry room with storage space. The fully fenced backyard has a nice patio area & a shed that has working electric and can be used for outside storage. Make your appointment today!