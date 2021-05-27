LCF Trails Game Acclaims Winners and Sparks Community Spirit

Registration for La Canada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Fall Program beginning on May 19th!. For over four decades, Parent Ed has been making a difference and they are excited to announce they will resume IN-PERSON classes in the Fall. Parent Ed will offer 14 daytime classes for parents of children 0-18 years old and grandparents that provide education, friendship, and sustenance. Daytime classes meet weekly September through May. Each class is taught by reputable and caring staff who have countless years of teaching experience, decades of parenting experience, and a deep love for God. Parent Ed attracts over 500 participants from 22 different cities. Classes fill up fast, so don’t wait to register!