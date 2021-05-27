LCF Trails Game Acclaims Winners and Sparks Community Spirit
There was cause for celebration as the LCF Trails Game, cosponsored by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada and the LCF Trails Council, recognized the grand prize awardees and at a recent noon-time Zoom ceremony. A total of 82 participants amassed 54,135 points, with the first place grand prize winner, Gabriel Gonzalez, racking up 10,235 points. Event participants included students on the La Cañada High School mountain bike team, with horseback-riding challenges logged in, and families and kids with their pets hitting the trails just to have fun.www.crescentavalleyweekly.com