On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about criticism he received for comments he made on a previous episode regarding Kenny Omega becoming IMPACT World Champion. Booker stated that IMPACT gained nothing by having Omega win their world title and said he doesn’t know “what the company is thinking right now.” While Rebellion was reportedly the most successful IMPACT pay-per-view in years, television ratings since the event have been some of the lowest of 2021.