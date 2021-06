During an extraordinary year, Trinity students continued to show their commitment to leadership, the College, and to each other. “In so many ways, all of our students are so deserving of honor and recognition,” said Becky Starkenburg, vice president for student life & Title IX coordinator. “You’ve been resilient, you’ve been committed, you’ve stuck with it. This has been a hard year, and yet in so many ways you have held together as a Trinity community, whether on campus or off, whether in person or remote.”