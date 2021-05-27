Wheaton Municipal Band Concerts to Return Beginning June 10
The Wheaton Municipal Band is back and will be in person this season! The band will be hosting their outdoor concerts again in the newly renovated Memorial Park near downtown Wheaton on each Thursday from June 10 through August 5 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The band has provided a list of concert themes for this year that include a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Wheaton Park District, a patriotic July 4th celebration, a celebration of American women composers, and much more.www.wheaton.il.us