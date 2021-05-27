Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheaton, IL

Wheaton Municipal Band Concerts to Return Beginning June 10

wheaton.il.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheaton Municipal Band is back and will be in person this season! The band will be hosting their outdoor concerts again in the newly renovated Memorial Park near downtown Wheaton on each Thursday from June 10 through August 5 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The band has provided a list of concert themes for this year that include a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Wheaton Park District, a patriotic July 4th celebration, a celebration of American women composers, and much more.

www.wheaton.il.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheaton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Wheaton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Parking Tickets#Municipal Corporation#July#Free Parking#Cdc#Downtown Wheaton#Concert Themes#Memorial Park#Event Parking#Audience Attendees#American Women Composers#Chairs#Benches#Audience Procedures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Vintage Rides car show cruising back into Wheaton in June

Ken Klein will recapture his youth and a summer tradition when he cruises into downtown Wheaton in his navy blue Oldsmobile convertible, top down. He was one of the original organizers of classic car nights in Wheaton more than twenty years ago. Now, Klein and his 1975 Delta 88 Royale convertible are emerging out of pandemic hibernation to help revive the Vintage Rides car show.
Dupage County, ILpositivelynaperville.com

Art Talk – Arts DuPage: Advocating for the arts in DuPage County

A few weeks ago, I received an email from Erick Dorris, the director of community organizing from Arts Alliance Illinois (AAI). He indicated that the arts advocacy organization is coordinating a rapid-response campaign to establish a state-level COVID relief fund dedicated to the creative sector. If passed, this funding would give flexible general operating grants to Illinois’ arts organizations and businesses. AAI invited arts leaders throughout the state to help make the case for financial support and speak before key legislatures.
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Webinar hosted by Wheaton library to address anti-Asian hate

Panelists will speak out against anti-Asian hate during a webinar co-hosted by the Wheaton Community Relations Commission and the public library. Raymond Chang, Dr. Pam Barger, and Dr. Chuck Liu will lead a discussion titled, "Stereotypes That Harm the Asian American Community," at 6:30 p.m. on May 18. The event...
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Learn about the aerial acrobatics of hummingbirds June 1

On Tuesday, June 1, the Aurora Public Library will host "Amazing Hummingbirds of the World" from 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Denis Kania of the DuPage Birding Club will explore the anatomical features that allow these birds' unconventional flight, their role as pollinators, and their fascinating relationships with plants.
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Wheaton Public Library restoring full hours, with new vendor for cafe

The Wheaton Public Library will restore full hours of operation next month and plans to reopen a cafe with a new coffee shop vendor in another step toward normalcy. Patrons now have a 30-minute time limit to browse and check out books through the library's "grab-and-go" service. But starting June 1, visitors will get full, in-person access to the library's collections, just in time to dive into a summer reading list.
Wheaton, ILwheaton.il.us

Wheaton Police Invite Residents to Attend Neighborhood Roll Call Events

The Wheaton Police Department is taking its roll calls out into the neighborhoods to connect with you. Prior to the start of each tour of duty, Wheaton Police Officers gather to report for a roll call, where they are briefed on calls for service in the past 24 hours, emerging crime trends, intelligence information, locations in need of extra watches and more. This is the time for officers to share what has been going on in their assigned beats.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Best Bets: New Philharmonic plays 'A Salute to Frida'

The New Philharmonic performs "A Salute to Frida," a virtual concert featuring works by Mexican-born composers Agustin Lara, Arturo Márquez and Manuel Ponce. It's available to stream starting Saturday and ties into the forthcoming Frida Kahlo art exhibit coming in June to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $46.50 per household. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15; then on demand through June 15.