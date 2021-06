After nearly seven full seasons as part of Team Flash, Cisco Ramon is leaving Central City. In recent episodes of The Flash, fans have watched as Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and his girlfriend Kamila (Victoria Park) made the decision to take the next step in their lives, moving on to new opportunities that will take them away from Central City and The Flash, they just haven't told their friends yet. Now, in the upcoming episode, it's time for Cisco to take that final step. Ahead of the episode, which will air on Tuesday, June 8th, the network has released photos from "Good-Bye Vibrations", giving fans a look at Cisco's last times with Team Flash.