Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The New 102.7 The Vibe Brings A Party To Austin

By Lance Venta
radioinsight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositioning as “Austin’s Party Station”, the station is featuring a mix of currents from artists such as Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Drake and Cardi B and “throwback party songs” from the likes of TLC, Dr Dre, Missy Elliot, 2PAC, Mariah Carey, Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Eminem and Destiny’s Child. The station will be programmed by Jay Michaels, who currently programs Hot AC “Lucy 93.3” KGSR Cedar Park and AAA “97.1 Austin City Limits Radio” K246BD Austin/KGSR-HD2.

radioinsight.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Dr Dre
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Missy Elliot
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Nelly
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vibe#Classic Songs#Classic Hits#Party Station#Tlc#Kgsr Cedar Park#Austin Kgsr Hd 2#Iheartmedia#Kpez#Spanish#Nielsen Audio#Bruce Randy Scott#Ac#Aaa Acl Radio#Waterloo Media#Thevibe1027 Com#Austin City Limits Radio#Salt N Pepa#Throwback Party Songs#Familiar Party Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

Cumulus Debuts The New 98.3 The Vibe

KWQW-FM Debuts Today As The New 98.3 The Vibe, Des Moines’. CUMULUS MEDIA announces that Des Moines radio station KWQW-FM launched today as The New 98.3 The Vibe. The Mainstream Contemporary Hit Radio station is a customized hit music station that matches the young Des Moines market’s lifestyle with today’s biggest hits. KWQW-FM was previously programmed as a Classic Hip Hop station.
EntertainmentRadio Online

KWQW/Des Moines Flips to CHR as ''The New 98.3 The Vibe''

Cumulus Media flips KWQW-FM/Des Moines to CHR as "The New 98.3 The Vibe." The company says the Mainstream Top 40 outlet is a "customized hit music station that matches the young Des Moines market's lifestyle with today's biggest hits." KWQW-FM previously aired a Classic Hip Hop format. Cumulus/Des Moines VP/Market...
Lifestyleaustonia.com

Austin Anthem watch party, Celis Brewing 10001 Metric Blvd.

Fan club Austin Anthem has set their roots in Celis Brewing, the Verde-clad brewery decked out with "LISTOS" posters and merch that sits just feet away from Q2 Stadium. This week, the club is back at their home base to watch their club play. The match begins at 8 p.m., but be there early if you want prime seating and parking.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Gasolina Party Returns, Bringing Reggaetón Vibes to the Nation

Gasolina Party Returns, Bringing Reggaetón Vibes to the Nation. Live Nation’s Gasolina Party, the country’s largest Reggaetón event property and community, returns to the road this summer with a series of bashes celebrating the genre’s energy and culture. Driven by Latin music fans committed to bringing “Reggaetón Vibes” to the nation, the party will be in Texas and Arizona for four engagements, with more to be announced.
MusicBillboard

Zara Larsson Bringing 'Poster Girl' Launch Party to Roblox

Zara Larsson is the latest artist set to perform virtually inside gaming platform Roblox, where the Swedish pop singer will celebrate the expanded edition of her March album Poster Girl this weekend. In partnership with TEN Music Group and Epic Records, the performance and launch party is set in an...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Destiny Rogers Releases “West Like” feat. Kalan.FrFr

Beach Wave Sound / RCA Records Artist Destiny Rogers today releases a brand new single and video for “West Like feat. Kalan.FrFr.” The video was shot in South Central LA and directed by Zhamak Fullad (Lil Yachty, Kodak Black). Listen/Watch HERE: https://smarturl.it/xWestLike. ​. “West Like” ft. Kalan.FrFr was produced by...
CelebritiesBillboard

Troye Sivan Brings Club Vibe to Late-Night ‘You’ Performance: Watch

Troye Sivan returned last month with “You’,” and almost immediately shot to the top of a Billboard chart. “You” is the Aussie pop singer’s first track in 2021 and his first collaboration with DJ Regard and Canadian singer Tate McRae. Earlier this month, it blasted 4-1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show...
Designpolymerclaydaily.com

Urban vibe

Montreal’s Isabelle Masse (tribu.urbaine) updates the cameo with these polymer dangles. Or are they coneheads? Very modern either way. The shop name translates to “Urban Tribe” and she’s true to the name. She mixes her media with care. There’s an appealing grunge about her works. Her doctor told her that...
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Poolside Brings All The Summer Vibes On New ‘HIGH SEASON’ LP

No one can truly capture the essence of summer quite like LA’s Poolside. The ‘Daytime Disco’ aficionado has such a knack for creating a wonderful blend of chill music with light but danceable rhythms fit for summer soirees and hangs. It only seems fitting that as we begin the summer season, Poolside has decided to release HIGH SEASON, an energetic remix companion volume to last year’s LOW SEASON.
MoviesPosted by
The Dad

The Riddler Giving Off Serial Killer Vibes In New ‘The Batman’ Photo

Next year, we’re finally getting a new Batman movie. I’m sort of half-joking since we seem to get a new Batman movie every year, from Michael Keaton (returning in The Flash flick) to Clooney and Kilmer, from Christian Bale to Ben Affleck, and now Robert Pattinson. Each actor has a different take on the character, to suit the style of the movie.
Musicelectrowow.net

Horse Meat Disco Brings Back Funky Vibes On “Love If You Need It”

Horse Meat Disco, the DJ collective from London returns to stardom with “Love If You Need It,“ featuring the sexy vocals of Fi McCluskey. Funky vibes command you to dance like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever. Following the release of the debut album ‘Love And Dancing,’ these producers unleashed a new single filled with tension and elegance. When referring to comparisons, the first thing that comes to mind is “Groovejet,” a popular Disco song by Spiller and Sophie Ellis Bextor.
Violent CrimesComplex

RMR and Tyla Yaweh Deliver New Track “Vibes”

RMR continues to weave a wonderful web of melodic mystery with his latest single “Vibes.”. The artist released “Vibes” on Thursday and tapped crooner Tyla Yaweh to help lift the track. Together, they blend their respective knack for creating rap-inspired R&B to make a pop-infused record. “Not satisfied, I want...
Beauty & Fashionwinespectator.com

Designer Jeremy Scott Brings '90s Summer Vibe to Ecco Domani

When Jeremy Scott graduated from the Pratt Institute of New York in 1996, he moved to Paris to launch his fashion career. That same year, Ecco Domani winery was bottling its first Pinot Grigios in northern Italy. Since then, Ecco Domani has become one of the most recognizable Pinot Grigio brands in the world, and Scott has earned an international following for his collaborations with celebrities including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Fergie, Katy Perry and many more.
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Here Are the Top Hip-Hop Songs From the Year You Graduated High School

Depending on your age, high school was either a really long time ago or a recent memory. Either way, just thinking back to those days unlocks a lot of memories. Whether it's getting good grades or needing a study buddy to help through the struggle, joining extracurricular activities or becoming a team player in a sport, hanging out with friends or chilling at parties, there are plenty of cherished times. Music plays a part in serving as a soundtrack for moments like this, especially hip-hop. With the growth of the genre over the last 25 years, a many hip-hop songs soundtracked plenty of high school memories. As students rock their cap and gown to graduate in June, XXL documents the top hip-hop songs (according to the Billboard Hot 100) from the year you graduated high school—specifically 1996 to 2021.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Fitz and the Tantrums bring indie-pop party to The Bend Saturday

We’ve been covering Charleston since 1997 and plan to be here with the latest and Best of Charleston for many years to come. In a time where local journalism is struggling, the City Paper is investing in the future of Charleston as a place where diverse, engaging views can flourish. We can't do it without our readers. If you'd like to support local, independent journalism:
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pop Group Boys World Bring A Sweet ‘Willy Wonka’ Vibe In Their New ‘All Me’ Video

While singing an upbeat bop about ‘changing someone for the better,’ pop girl group Boys World delivers a music video that looks good enough to eat!. There isn’t any chocolate in “All Me,” the new video from Boys World, but there is plenty of sweetness. In the visual, the group – composed of Elana Caceres, Olivia Ruby, Queenie Mae, Lillian Kay, and Makhyli – prepare for a day’s work in their candy-colored factory. But, instead of producing sweets and sugary snacks, the work Boys World does involve…well, a boy. After summoning a half-asleep slob in a dirty t-shirt and shorts, the ladies get busy transforming him into the “better version” of himself. It doesn’t take much – basic hygiene, simple tidiness, a new wardrobe – but the results turn this “caveman” into a “changed man.”
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

‘SOUR’ “Butter?” BTS, Olivia Rodrigo make history on the Hot 100

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have both made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their new releases. Let’s start with BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which has melted a previous chart record. “Butter” debuts at number one on the Hot 100, giving BTS four number-one hits in just nine months. That’s the fastest accumulation of four initial number ones by a group since the Jackson 5 did it in eight months in 1970.
Theater & Danceweraveyou.com

Bob Sinclar brings back disco vibes with ‘We Could Be Dancing’ feat. Molly Hammar: Listen

Yellow Productions label boss Bob Sinclar unveiled a brand new single ‘We Could Be Dancing‘, a joyful dance hit having Swedish songstress Molly Hammar on the vocals. Following his astonishing Cercle set from atop the historic Parisian landmark, Arc de Triomphe and the success of ‘I’m On My Way‘ and ‘Love Generation‘ with the Masaka Kids Africana, this collaboration couldn’t arrive at a better time. It is quite apparent even after the first listening that Bob Sinclar created the soundtrack of the post-lockdown summer with ‘We Could Be Dancing’. He premiered it on French Fun Radio station, where he said: