The New 102.7 The Vibe Brings A Party To Austin
Positioning as “Austin’s Party Station”, the station is featuring a mix of currents from artists such as Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Drake and Cardi B and “throwback party songs” from the likes of TLC, Dr Dre, Missy Elliot, 2PAC, Mariah Carey, Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Eminem and Destiny’s Child. The station will be programmed by Jay Michaels, who currently programs Hot AC “Lucy 93.3” KGSR Cedar Park and AAA “97.1 Austin City Limits Radio” K246BD Austin/KGSR-HD2.radioinsight.com