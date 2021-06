The Beatles: Paul McCartney hit again at criticism from John Lennon with a love tune | Music | Leisure. After The Beatles cut up up in 1970 all of them went their very own methods. Not solely did George Harrison and Ringo Starr kickstart their solo careers, however John Lennon wrote and carried out with the Plastic Ono Band as effectively. Paul McCartney did the identical, beginning his personal band with spouse Linda McCartney, a venture they titled Wings. Throughout his time in Wings, nevertheless, McCartney used among the band’s success to hit again at his largest critics, together with former pal Lennon.