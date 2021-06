Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a Wednesday afternoon wreck in Labette County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by 43-year-old Jason Hopkins of Parsons was northbound on U.S. Highway 59 just south of 22000 Road when it crossed left of center and hit a 2010 Ford Escape head-on driven by 67-year-old Robert Rowe of Oswego. Hopkins and Rowe were pronounced dead at the scene.