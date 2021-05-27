4909 N 145 Street

Come take a look at this unique, fully restored 1930s farm house! We updated it all! Sit and enjoy meals with the family in this open concept kitchen and dining area. This home boasts a brand new addition which hosts the new open kitchen on main level and master suite on the second with a spa style double headed, walk in shower. You don't get any closer to new construction than this one. We started outside with all new utilities including 200 amp service, completely new pvc sewer line, and new gas and water lines. The utilities are just the start, every big ticket item is brand new. Big exterior items are the complete roof replacement, all new thermal windows, and all new siding. The interior of the home was gutted to the studs for all new electrical wiring, pex plumbing, and insulation. Brand new Heating and Cooling system, duct work, and hot water heater. And too many other updates to list! (We are builders and there is a slab for a detached garage, we can give you an estimate)