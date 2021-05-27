Cancel
Real Estate

4909 N 145 Street

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot 3L The Cottonwood by Authentic Homes KC. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Care free living in this luxury twin villa located in The Highlands portion of The Communities of Falcon Lakes. Home is situated on a walkout lot with a stunning view overlooking the tee box and fairway on hole 17. Ten foot ceilings throughout the main floor! Open dining and kitchen combo perfect for entertaining guests. Separate living room with gas fireplace. Master Suite on main level with walk-in closet and shower with bench for convenience. Covered deck over patio. Finished lower level includes family room, two bedrooms, and full bath. HOA includes lawn maintenance, snow removal, and replacement of roof, gutters and paint as needed. Neighborhood pool, play area and basketball and pickleball courts included as well. Excellent schools, good highway access for easy commute to all parts of the city! 10 minutes to The Legends and 30 to the airport.

Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

109 Corral Drive

Impeccably cared for and meticulously updated home with private backyard oasis. Don't miss this great property in sought after Canter Estates, minutes from US-522 and I-81. Updated eat-in-kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless appliances, cabinet hardware, and backsplash. Formal living and dining rooms. Crown molding throughout the main level. Kitchen opens to the family room with a gas fireplace accented with +-built-in cabinets and shelves on either side. Spacious bedrooms, and primary bedroom suite with shower and jetted soaking tub. Recently painted walls and refinished hardwood floors. THEN there's the backyard! The new deck (2020) steps down to the stamped concrete patio (freshly sealed 2021) , which has ample space for the new gazebo, wood fire (for homemade pizza) chiminea, and completely surrounds the 43' x 16' Viking fiberglass pool. PLUS, don't miss the hot tub tucked away beside the deck. All this and still plenty of level green grass to run and play. White vinyl privacy fence with perfectly placed and sized trees and shrubs give privacy and the 14' x 14' shed has plenty of room for your yard equipment and pool toys. Even the garage, which opens to the patio, is ready for you to entertain! Pool pump (2021), Pool filter (2019), Water heater (2017), Sump pump (2020), A/C units serviced (2020), +-Water softener, original 30 year architectural shingles.
Real Estateheritageoaksrealty.com

206 N Cave Spring Street, Cedartown GA 30125

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has so much to offer from beautiful high ceilings, several fireplaces throughout, and an updated kitchen with all the appliances. There's so much character throughout this 2,400 square foot home. It's located on a corner lot in one of the most desirable areas in Cedartown and within walking distance to parks, schools, and shopping. This home features granite countertops, newer roof, new furnace, hardwood floors, central heat and air, and so much more. Being sold AS-IS.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

625 N 4th St

Wow! This newer built 4 bedroom, 3 full bath is the home you have been waiting for! As you enter you will immediately fall in love with the grand staircase and foyer! Off the foyer you have a guest full bathroom and large bedroom or perfect office! As you venture into the kitchen and living room you will be excited to find a perfect floor plan complete with coffered ceilings, amazing archways defining the living room, dining room and kitchen! The kitchen has granite, eating bar, stainless steel appliances and gas stove! Additionally on the main level you have a spacious master retreat complete with walk in closet and master bathroom! On the upper level you will find the additional 3 and 4th bedroom which offer an enormous amount of space and the 3rd full bathroom! Outside you will find an oversized two car garage with enough space for two vehicles and a work area! This is truly a one of a kind find and offers amenities you will NOT find elsewhere for this price! Call listing agent today to schedule a private showing!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2346 N Green St

Great rental property or fix it up and make a profit!!! This is a privately owned property being sold "as is". The seller will make no repairs. No FHA or VA sales please. The bathroom shower area has been remodeled. Some vinyl windows. Fully fenced yard. Listing information © 2021...
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

5041 Lincoln Cir N

This is the one you have been waiting for! Welcome home to this concrete block mid-century style property that is situated on a LARGE 60' x 131' well landscaped lot! The first thing you will notice as you approach the home is the beautiful brick facade, as well as the custom trimmed wood rhombus designed shutters and cute front porch patio. As you walk in you will see the gorgeous original REAL refinished pine wood flooring and tastefully updated family room with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinetry as well as ceramic tile flooring. Both bathrooms have been updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring and tiled shower stalls. This home also comes with a full sized separate laundry room as well as a one car garage! Roof & HVAC replaced 2016.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1727 N Payne Ave

Welcome home to your perfect bungalow in North Riverside! This lovely home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an oversized 1 car garage plus a big backyard great for a garden or letting your furry friends roam! Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, all new appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, tile flooring and backsplash and new double sink with new garbage disposal. Home has fresh paint inside and out. Natural hardwood floors adorn the bedrooms and living area. Bathroom is outfitted with newer fixtures, tile and vanity. Down to the finished basement, you will find a blank slate perfect for a family room or rec room area plus an additional office or non-conforming bedroom. Utility room provides space for storage plus washer and dryer. Roof is 4 years old and home has brand new water line. What are you waiting for?? Stop renting and make this lovely home, close to Downtown and Riverside parks and cafes, your very own!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6679 N Grande Drive

4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage single family pool home. Boca's one of the best location, A rated Boca Raton schools. Split floor plan. Kitchen and family room on one side by the pool and living room, bar and dining room on another side. High ceilings. Totally private and fenced backyard. Screen in patio section. Lots of parking space. 2-car garage plus 8+ car parking space outside. 24 hours man gated community. Easy access to I-95 and Turnpike. Community is right at the middle. Just minus to Boca Town center. This is a location, locaton, and location property. Call for private showings.
Arlington County, VAhellovirginia.com

1925 N HARVARD STREET, ARLINGTON, VA 22201

Introducing this fabulous center hall colonial on tree-lined street in Lyon Village, sought-after urban village in Clarendon area. Spanning 4 finished levels on a lovely street, this home provides spacious indoor living - and outdoor - spaces to enjoy. Within strolling distance of Lyon Village Park (tennis, basketball, picnic and play spaces) and the dynamic Clarendon corridor offering Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Sweet Science Coffee, Northside Social and all the eateries and shops make this residence the perfect landing place. As one enters the foyer, one is greeted by formal living and dining rooms with chair rail, crown molding and built-ins. The living room provides a wood-burning fireplace for those cooler fall evenings. Both rooms open to the light-filled rear of the home, which provides a white cabinet kitchen with stainless appliances, casual dining space, and family room space overlooking rear deck and yard. A convenient half bath resides on this main level that also boasts hardwood flooring. The two upper levels provide a total of 4-bedrooms and a flex space with vaulted ceilings (think home office, play space, or bonus room). The primary bath has been gorgeously updated! There's still the walk out lower level to see: large recreation room with a second wood-burning fireplace, a full bath, ample laundry room and storage, and a 5th bedroom. These rooms open to an enclosed patio - and a deck with built-in seating! This home also provides easy access to downtown DC, be it by car, rail, or bicycle!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1879 N PECKHAM CT

Beautiful updated home in desired Reed's Cove! Almost all new flooring, all new interior paint, updated master bath and more! Spacious entry to living room with beautiful hardwood floors that were just refinished for the new buyer. Nice sized formal dining room. Kitchen has ample cabinets, stainless appliances and large hearth space all with refinished wood flooring. Split bedroom plan. All bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master features newly remodeled master bath with granite, large tile shower with brand new glass door, separate updated tub and a large walk in closet. Main floor laundry room with wash sink. Basement fully finished with large family room with wet bar, theater room, 2 bedrooms and an office space. Walk out to the pool from the basement or the upper level off the large covered deck. Fenced yard great for privacy while swimming or relaxing on the deck. Sprinkler system and large 3 car garage. Audio surround throughout home and pool deck. Best neighborhood salt water pool, park, walking paths and lakes. HOA dues include use of the large club house! Special taxes payoff this year. Wheatland Elementary and Andover Middle and High Schools.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1251 N Kokomo Ave

Look no further! This cute Derby home is all you need....centrally located, 3 BR 1 BA 1 car garage with large back yard and already updated! Fresh paint, knock-down ceilings, beautiful replacement windows, newer HVAC. This home is move-in ready! You will love the welcoming front porch, plentiful cabinets in the kitchen, wood floors in the bedrooms and the patio in the shady, fenced back yard. All items are deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Measurements are estimated and items of importance should be verified by Buyer's Agent.
Real Estatekennethjamesrealty.com

13600 N 102nd Place

GORGEOUS 3 bed 2 bath REMODELED home in highly desirable N. Scottsdale. This house is MOVE IN READY & has LOW HOA FEES!! Brand NEW Roof, Patio Covers, Dual Pane Windows, Shutters & Water Heater. Beautiful kitchen has NEW stainless appliances, Granite Counters, Soft close cabinets & custom herringbone travertine backsplash. Kitchen opens to cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. Tons of natural light & vaulted ceilings add to the open feel of the home. Tastefully updated bathrooms & spacious bedrooms. Travertine & wood laminate floors thru-out. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and built-in cabinets. New desert landscaping for low maintenance upkeep. Fabulous community close to great Dining, Shopping, Parks & Scottsdale Events!! Easy access to the 101 freeway. This is IT!!!
Scottsdale, AZkennethjamesrealty.com

12452 N 74th Place

Prepare to be amazed! Come and see this wonderful 5 bed, 3 bath residence now for sale in Scottsdale! NO HOA! Charming curb appeal with attractive desert landscaping and a 2 car garage! The interior boasts spacious dining and living areas, backyard exits w/elegant French doors, and neutral paint throughout. The luxurious kitchen is comprised of ample white cabinetry with marble countertops, a pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances , and two islands w/breakfast bars. Inside the lovely master bedroom, you will find a private exit, walk-in closet, and a bath with dual sinks plus separate tub and shower. Beautiful Flooring! Finally, the expansive backyard includes a covered patio, gazebo w/built-in BBQ, large grassy area, spa, mister system, excellent entertaining resort style!
Milwaukee, WImove2milwaukee.com

New Listing! 5723 N 74th Street, Milwaukee WI

Rare opportunity to own a mid-century modern tri-level featuring over 2,000 square feet and iconic cathedral ceilings. Move right in to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home perfect for entertaining with 2 large living spaces and a bright sunroom/den. Secure fenced in backyard, 2.5 car garage and back patio area round out this spacious property ready for your finishing touches!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

542 N CRESTWAY ST

Loads of character & charm in this nicely renovated Tudor. You are greeted with an open and airy floor plan. This home is filled with charm and is spacious with over 2100sf. The living room features a fireplace, built in bookshelves with surround sound built-in. The formal dining room is situated next to the kitchen. Awesome kitchen with an eating bar. Fully finished basement with a family room, bar and bathroom. Basement bedroom has no egress. This charming home is a must see.CLOSING NEEDS TO BE AFTER JULY 15th.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2708 N 155th Terrace

Come take a look at this unique, fully restored 1930s farm house! We updated it all! Sit and enjoy meals with the family in this open concept kitchen and dining area. This home boasts a brand new addition which hosts the new open kitchen on main level and master suite on the second with a spa style double headed, walk in shower. You don't get any closer to new construction than this one. We started outside with all new utilities including 200 amp service, completely new pvc sewer line, and new gas and water lines. The utilities are just the start, every big ticket item is brand new. Big exterior items are the complete roof replacement, all new thermal windows, and all new siding. The interior of the home was gutted to the studs for all new electrical wiring, pex plumbing, and insulation. Brand new Heating and Cooling system, duct work, and hot water heater. And too many other updates to list! (We are builders and there is a slab for a detached garage, we can give you an estimate)
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4953 N Hemingway Cir

Have you ever wish to have the Key West feeling without having to drive down to the Keys? Come see this charming Key West style townhouse that awaits you! In the comfort of this home you will find 9 foot ceilings, French doors, walking closet, 2 min walk to the pool, beautiful hardwood tile on first floor and neutral tile on the second floor. Bonus room can use for office or baby room. Fully remodeled kitchen and first floor half bath recently remodeled along with the guest bath and master bath completely redone as well. Entire new A/C 2016. Attic access pull-down stairs. Amenities includes community pool, hot tub, tennis court, indoor Racquetball court, exercise room, canal with dock, great condition! All the updates are done so you will not have to do none! Make this your house today!!
Real Estatedurangohomesforsale.com

229 N Market

Don't miss this one!!! Large corner lot just off of Montezuma with large trees and established fenced yard with sprinkler system! This home is easy walking distance to shopping, restaurants, or a great stroll down Montezuma Avenue! This great stucco sided home has hard wood floors throughout, one bedroom has newer carpet, and hard wood floors under! Open living/kitchen area is light and bright, working fireplace for cozy nights and all bedrooms are good sized! Laundry area is good sized and stepping into the back yard you'll have plenty of room for relaxing under the trees! Detached garage with drive through from the side street, and plenty of shop/storage space. Home has been well maintained and includes a newer furnace and hot water heater. All appliances including washer, dryer, fridge and electric range/oven. This home is a must see and just the right size and location for easy living in Cortez!!!
Tennisluxuryrealestate.com

17847 N 95TH ST

Sophisticated and spacious 3,136SF single-level living in the sought-after, gated DC Ranch community. This pristine 3-bedroom home was extensively remodeled, pairing tailored finishes with relaxed living spaces that exude simplicity. Exposed wood beams, 21-foot ceilings and clerestory windows fill the living spaces and custom, culinary kitchen with abundant natural light. Custom built-ins in the den and great room add artful character, and the flex space is ideal for entertaining and can easily be converted back into a fourth bedroom. Unwind in the spa-like master bathroom and enjoy an oversized walk-in closet. The terrace offers ample space for year-round outdoor dining and unobstructed views of the majestic McDowell Mountains. This premier location includes neighborhood trails, fitness center, golf, parks, a tennis center, fine dining and convenient shopping at DC Ranch Crossing.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1900 N Custer Ave

Lots of room in this sprawling ranch house on a corner lot. Mature trees, very close to river walking paths, large side yard, extra long covered patio. The garage has a 2 car opening, but is really 3car + size with over 850 sq.ft. just in the garage, including handi-cap entry ramp and shop area. The living room and family room flow together with direct access to the covered patio. The utility room is super-sized and could have multiple purposes ... work out area, office, home school room, other. The house needs a little redecorating and is priced accordingly. Two of the bedroom dimensions include the closets, the third bedroom dimension does not. All room sizes are estimated. Buyer to confirm all info including schools.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1209 N WESTVIEW DR

Welcome to this beautiful, move in ready home in the heart of Derby! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with new carpet, paint and flooring throughout. In the kitchen, you'll find plenty of storage, and a separate dining area. Off the attached garage, you'll find a bonus room that could serve as a sun deck which leads to the back yard. The backyard recently had a privacy fence put in and contains a detached shed for storage.