VETERANS CORNER
The National World War I Memorial in the Nation’s Capital is Now a Reality. In December 2014, President Obama signed legislation authorizing the World War I Centennial Commission (WWICC) to establish a new memorial in our nation’s capital. Just six years later, on April 16, 2021, the WWICC, in partnership with the National Park Service, the American Battle Monuments Commission and the Doughboy Foundation, raised the flag of the United States of America over the new National World War I Memorial.www.crescentavalleyweekly.com