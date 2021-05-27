Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

VETERANS CORNER

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 6 days ago

The National World War I Memorial in the Nation’s Capital is Now a Reality. In December 2014, President Obama signed legislation authorizing the World War I Centennial Commission (WWICC) to establish a new memorial in our nation’s capital. Just six years later, on April 16, 2021, the WWICC, in partnership with the National Park Service, the American Battle Monuments Commission and the Doughboy Foundation, raised the flag of the United States of America over the new National World War I Memorial.

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willa Cather
Person
Woodrow Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Effort#World War I#Native Americans#American Troops#Centennial#Military Women#Native American Women#Wwicc#The National Park Service#The Doughboy Foundation#Abmc#Aef Memorial#General Pershing#The Western Front#Armistice#Congress#Allied#Navy#The Army Nurse Corps#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Tri-Town News

County Corner: D-Day

On the morning of June 6, more than 156,000 Allied troops – consisting of primarily American, British and Canadian soldiers but including troops from several other nations – began storming 50 miles of beautiful beaches in Northern France that were strongly defended by German forces. Codenamed Operation Neptune, this turning...
FestivalAPG of Wisconsin

Memorial Day and veterans, in the words of some memorable quotes

When I was a child I was helping my uncle, a veteran of World War II, move some belongings, including an old trunk. In that trunk, neatly folded, was the uniform he had worn as a United States Marine. I asked him why he kept it so many years. His reply was one I now think many soldiers would echo.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

May’s AUSA Corner

Christine Wormuth, a former undersecretary of defense during the Obama administration, is President Joe Biden’s pick to be the 25th secretary of the Army. She has worked for the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies and currently leads Rand Corp.’s International Security and Defense Policy Center. She is a “respected, known commodity in policy circles,” said Mackenzie Eaglen, resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.
Forks, WAforksforum.com

“Americanism”

The Forks Amerian Legion Post #106 is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the American Legion Scholarship is Emily Adams. This year’s essay subject was “Americanism.” The Scholarship Committee had a tough choice to make as all of the essays were very good. We’d like to thank all of...
MilitaryWashington Times

John W. Warner: Sailor, Marine, father, husband leader and friend

John W. Warner passed away last week and he will be sorely missed by his family, his friends and his nation. His name is certainly not a household name, and most Americans will not be likely to notice that he has left this world since most Americans don’t read The New York Times or The Washington Post or The Washington Times.
Tupper Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The heroes and hell of war

TUPPER LAKE — At a Memorial Day service in Veterans Memorial Park, the crowd gathered on Park Street was asked to spend time thinking about the more than 1.4 million men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military, the decisions that led to the conflicts they fought in and the heroes who emerged, or didn’t.
U.S. PoliticsYuma Daily Sun

Editorial: Today honors those who gave lives for U.S.A.

“A nation reveals itself not only by the people it produces, but by those it remembers. We do so not just by hoisting a flag, but by lifting up our neighbors. Not just by pausing in silence, but by practicing in our own lives the ideals of opportunity and liberty and equality that they fought for. We can serve others, and contribute to the causes they believed in, and above all, keep their stories alive.”
realclearpolicy.com

Five Facts on the Medal of Honor

May 31 is Memorial Day, the national holiday honoring those who died in military service for their country. Here are five facts about the Medal of Honor, the U.S. government’s highest military decoration. 1. Congress created the award in December 1861, early in the Civil War. The award goes to...
MilitaryNew Jersey Globe

Veteran: George Washington Goethals

One New Jersey war veteran whose legacy remains intact after more than a century was Major Genera George Washington Goethals, the namesake of the Goethals Bridge. Goethals was an 1880 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was the chief engineer of the First Amy Corps of Engineers in the Spanish American War. He was the chief engineer of the Panama Canal project.
FestivalPosted by
Fox News

Memorial Day: 6 Americans who gave their lives fighting for freedom

Generations of Americans have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the nation's armed forces, emerging as heroes on the battlefield. This Memorial Day, we pay tribute to their bravery and commitment to protecting America and its interests around the world. Here are six members of the U.S. armed forces...
Washington Statelinns.com

U.S. 1894 Daniel Webster stamp is in demand

In 1894 the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing produced a new series of 13 stamps denominated from 1¢ to $5 featuring important men from American history: presidents Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant and Garfield; military men Gen. William T. Sherman and Commodore Oliver H. Perry; statesmen Ben Franklin, Daniel Webster and Henry Clay; and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Marshall.
AstronomyJanesville Gazette

Review: 'Mercury Rising,' by Jeff Shesol

——— "He's back," exulted the Miami News when John Glenn emerged from Friendship 7 after orbiting the Earth three times. America, the Miami Herald implied, was back, as well. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung agreed: The free world need "no longer stare as if hypnotized at Soviet space successes with pricks of doubt in their hearts as to whether there is not some deep deficiency in the democratic order."
Oscoda Township, MIiosconews.com

American Legion, Oscoda VFW, hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

OSCODA – The Oscoda American Legion Post 274, in conjunction with, the Oscoda Veteran’s of Foreign Affairs (VFW) Post 3735 held a joint Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31, after a year of mask wearing and social distancing. The hall was filled with individuals grateful to be able to...
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Alexandria Commemorating 77th Anniversary of D-Day With Virtual Events

ALEXANDRIA, VA-The Battle of Normandy, also known as D-Day, began on June 6, 1944. On that day, 150,000 American, British, and Canadian troops landed on five beaches along Normandy, France. The two-month battle resulted in the liberation of Nazi-occupied Western Europe, a turning point in World War II. To commemorate...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

City holds Memorial Day tribute to fallen heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After some dramatic pauses due to the pandemic, Memorial Day observations surfaced across the country, honoring those who’ve died in service to our nation. For decades now, Memorial weekend has been observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while...
Politicsthepampanews.com

Honor our flag

James McClung wrote an article that I read and set aside for Flag Day. He titled it, “What does the American Flag Symbolize to You?”. As the wind lifted its edges and unfurled it majestically into the early morning sky, a young lawyer was moved to write a poem expressing his elation that it was still there in 1814.
MilitaryVoice of America

Iranian Warship Sinks in Gulf of Oman

Iranian state media reported Wednesday the largest warship in the country’s navy caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. The reports said the support ship Kharg went down near the port of Jask, and that all of the crew members on board were safely evacuated. There was no...