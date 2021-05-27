Cancel
The Ultimate Champion’s Physique – Abs

By Roger Lockridge
Posted by 
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIB4C_0aDXEnGE00
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

When a bodybuilder or physique competitor walks onto the stage, the first thing that is noticed is the symmetry of the physique. The waist must be small so the rest of the physique appears larger and there is a flow to how the body looks.

As the competitor is going through poses, the abs must be well-developed. A thick six-pack with deep cuts is vital if you’re going to be in the final callout. This means two things. First, the nutrition must be on point, and second, training the abs hard is a must.

That’s why M&F, Flex, and M&F Hers rely on many champions of the stage for advice to pass on for up and coming physique athletes. These four champions have all proven themselves, and they’ve passed on some of the secrets to you. Read what they say, and then put it into practice with the workout at the end.

1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us8og_0aDXEnGE00
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

Ryan Terry – Hanging Leg Raises

The 2017 Arnold Classic Men’s Physique champion has a set of abs that are second to none. It’s one of the reasons why he is a regular on the Olympia stage. Terry doesn’t have a set routine that he follows. He feels that variety is the key to his ab training success, and he advocates that for you as well.

“Vary your workouts so you hit upper, lower, obliques, transversus abdominis, and the entire core.”

One exception to that rule is what he starts with. He is a big believer in hanging leg raises for the lower portion of the abs. “I start my abs workouts with the hanging leg raise, which helps achieve the “V.” It’s my favorite abs exercise.”

2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gww76_0aDXEnGE00
Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine

Angelica Teixeira – Crunches

Teixeira is a two-time Bikini Olympia winner. Her physique doesn’t require the definition that someone like Terry must have. So she focuses on bodyweight movements, crunches being one of them.

“I don’t train my abs heavy or use weights. I only do body weight, and it is mostly crunches and leg raises,” she says.

Three sets of 15 repetitions for this exercise will serve you well. Just don’t perform the reps too fast.

3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2SXj_0aDXEnGE00
Chris Nicoll

George Brown – Cable Crunch

Brown has two pro victories to his credit, and he has placed as high as second at the Arnold Classic. When he enters a contest, he is to be considered a threat to any favorite going in. His midsection is never off, and the reason why is the execution of the reps he performs in training. One of his go-to movements is the cable crunch with a rope.

”I just want quality reps. So if you have to start out at 10 reps, make sure it’s the perfect 10. You’ve got to leave your pride at the door, because eventually you’ll be doing numbers you never thought you would.”

4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY4y1_0aDXEnGE00
Isaac Hinds

Dana Linn Bailey – Side Bends

Most people avoid training the obliques directly because of a myth that thicker obliques will come as a result. 2013 Women’s Physique Olympia champ Dana Linn Bailey actually enjoys doing side bends, and she may hurt some feelings when it comes to that myth.

“I actually like obliques because I like them. They don’t make your waist look wide. You have a wide waist because you have a wide waist.”

Bailey has used a weight plate in the past. A dumbbell or kettlebell will work for this movement as well.

“I will do 20 for each side. When you bend, crunch the side (without the weight) and try to hold it for a second.”

5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbULQ_0aDXEnGE00
Steve Smith

The Ultimate Champion’s Abs Workout

Now that abs class has concluded, take this workout, and their tips, to the gym with you so you can work on carving your own midsection masterpiece. Rest between 30 and 45 seconds between each set. If you want to up the intensity, perform all four exercises in a row without rest. This is called a giant set. Rest for 90 seconds between each of the three giant sets.

The Ultimate Champion’s Ab Workout

Exercise Sets Reps

Hanging Leg Raise 3 10-12

Crunches 3 15

Cable Crunch 3 10-12

Side Bends 3 10-12

Rest between 30 and 45 seconds between each set.

Rest for 90 seconds between each of the three giant sets

