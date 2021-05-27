Cancel
Montgomery County, KS

Montgomery County Placed Under Severe Storm Risk

By Connor Harbit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheastern Kansas has been placed under a severe storm risk until around 7:00 am tomorrow morning. Storms are most likely to come about this afternoon and evening, and could bring potentially damaging winds, hail or tornadoes. The Coffeyville Police Department took to Facebook to remind residents of the city to have a safety plan in place in case of a severe tornado warning. There are five shelters in place throughout the city including the Jerry Hamm Early Learning Center, Community Elementary School, Field Kindley High School, First Church of God, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

