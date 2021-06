We just witnessed another NFL draft where the Ohio State football program had a slew of players hear their name called. In fact, for the second year in a row, the Buckeyes had at least ten players go in the draft, the only program to do so. OSU has been a draft monster during the history of the draft, leading all programs with total first-round picks and third in overall picks throughout the history of the draft. Simply put, if you want to sign an NFL deal, head to the banks of the Olentangy.