Do you want to start gardening? A simple way to start may be to consider planting an herb garden. An herb is a plant grown for its medicinal value, to be used for its wonderful fragrance, and/or to be used for seasoning in food. Most edible herbs are easy to grow, and can be a delicious and nutritious addition to your daily meals. Many herbs tolerate drought and poor soils. They are often naturally resistant to insects and diseases. I have thoroughly enjoyed planting and harvesting herbs here in central Pennsylvania. For those with busy schedules, a huge time investment is not required when growing herbs. They can be started from seeds, or seedlings can be purchased from local greenhouses.