Vermont regulator rises to the top in Captive Review’s annual 'Power 50' poll

Vermont’s Sandy Bigglestone Rises to number seven, voted the highest ranked regulator. Vermont Business Magazine Captive Review, a leading London-based trade publication for the captive insurance industry, has released their annual “Power 50” and “Ones to Watch” selections. These polls recognize the most influential individuals in the global captive insurance industry. A record 14 captive insurance professionals with ties to Vermont were recognized.vermontbiz.com