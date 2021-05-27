Cancel
Vermont State

Vermont regulator rises to the top in Captive Review’s annual 'Power 50' poll

 8 days ago

Vermont’s Sandy Bigglestone Rises to number seven, voted the highest ranked regulator. Vermont Business Magazine Captive Review, a leading London-based trade publication for the captive insurance industry, has released their annual “Power 50” and “Ones to Watch” selections. These polls recognize the most influential individuals in the global captive insurance industry. A record 14 captive insurance professionals with ties to Vermont were recognized.

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
VTDigger

Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont

“Where we live, our internet is reliable — reliably slow,” one new resident told leaders at a Southern Vermont Economy Summit aiming to recruit and retain more people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont.
Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Provides Deer Ages Based on Teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department can now see how old the deer was on the department's website. The tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in...