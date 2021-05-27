Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The San Francisco 49ers’ Offense Has Been Thrown for a Loss by a Bizarre Injury

By John Moriello
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2021 season was off and running thanks to free-agent moves and the NFL draft. And then Jeff Wilson Jr. set the organization back by sitting down. When someone writes the definitive book of crazy sports injuries, the fourth-year running back will get his own chapter following an unfortunate mishap at the 49ers’ training facility.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Quarterback Injuries#Nfl Draft#Niners#Nbc Sports#The New York Giants#Ohio State#Pro Bowl#San Francisco 49ers#Rb Jeff Wilson#Quarterback Trey Lance#Crazy Sports Injuries#Running#Torn Meniscus Cartilage#Backs Trey Sermon#Bizarre#Veteran Raheem Mostert#Free Agent Moves#Super Bowl Runners Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Dylan Moses Compared to Drew Brees; Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and Trey Lance

The NFL Draft is done, but one of the most talented players in the class never heard his name called. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dylan Moses went undrafted due to health concerns and, according to the latest NFL rumors, 31 teams could regret not taking a risk on him. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York detailed the behind-the-scenes decision for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to select Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch were on same page with quarterback process

After the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third-overall pick in this year's draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the franchise "knew exactly" what it was doing. 49ers CEO Jed York confirmed that saying Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were on the same page throughout the quarterback...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Mother’s Day: 12 favorite 49ers memories I’ve shared with my mom

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. An ode to my mom, a San Francisco 49ers fan and my 12 favorite fan moments on Mother's Day. More San Francisco 49ers News. Trey Lance now the betting favorite to...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

9 Observations from the 49ers 2021 NFL Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the dates and times for their highly-anticipated 2021 regular season slate of games as well as their preseason opponents. This season debuts the league's expansion of regular season contests. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jed York gains confidence watching Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. CEO Jed York has seen plenty of dysfunction during his time with the 49ers, so the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch pairing is a breath of fresh air. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFLatlantanews.net

Morning Week 1 Announced, Stay Tuned for the Full 2021 Schedule

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, May 12. New and Notable 49ers Set to Open 2021 Season in Detroit vs. Lions. The entire San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule is set to release this evening at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, but fans got a sneak peek at all Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning.
NFLthedallasnews.net

Morning A Closer Look at the 49ers 2021 Schedule

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 13. New and Notable 9 Observations from the 49ers 2021 NFL Schedule With the addition of the 17th game, the league has reduced its preseason matchups from four to three. San Francisco was awarded the max-allotted five primetime contests (three at home) for the second-straight season. The 49ers will open up the 2021 season with back-to-back road games for the first time since 2019 (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals). San Francisco has five games scheduled for 10 a.m. PT starts [Detroit Lions (Week 1), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2), Chicago Bears (Week 8), Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14)]. This year, the team is tied for the 19th-toughest schedule in the league (.489), with their upcoming opponents owning a 132-183-2 record in 2020. The 2021 season features seven new head coaches across the league and the 49ers are set to face off against five of them. San Francisco lucked up last season, with the majority of their cooler-weather cities front loaded on the schedule in 2020. That's not the case in 2021. The 49ers received a Week 6 Bye, in between their matchups against the Cardinals and Colts, respectively. The 49ers will travel over 28,000 miles round trip between cities in 2021.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Timed perfectly with the organization's 75th Anniversary, the Foundation's 30th Anniversary campaign includes a commemorative logo and year-long event calendar. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt announces jersey...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Peter King weighs in on the 49ers’ secrecy heading into the draft

582 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Even Trey Lance had no idea that the San Francisco 49ers intended to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick. The team was very secretive following a massive trade on March 26. Everyone knew it was for a quarterback, but no one knew which quarterback it would be. There was still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers' plan.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

How have the 49ers tackled their injury woes? By adding more durable players

After pass rusher Dee Ford missed 15 games with a back injury last year, the 49ers signed a pass rusher, Samson Ebukam, who hasn’t missed a game in his four-season career. And after center Weston Richburg missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, the 49ers signed a center, Alex Mack, who hasn’t missed a game in 10 of his 12 NFL seasons.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Colts agreed with 49ers on Trey Lance, labeling the QB with this honor

237 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Last week, San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters spoke with The Athletic and shared several interesting draft-related tidbits, one of which was identifying the two drafted prospects who earned the team's rare "gold helmet" designation.
NFLatlantanews.net

Morning NFL.com Gives 49ers 2021 Win Total Projections

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 13. New and Notable Cynthia Frelund's 2021 NFC Win Total Projections. Now that the 2021 NFL schedule has been officially announced (click here for the full 49ers lineup), analysts have begun to project potential outcomes for season records, playoff contenders and even Super Bowl matchups. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund looked at all 272 regular-season games 50,000 times, yielding the projected win totals for the teams in the NFC. Here's what she had to say about the 49ers:
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ John Lynch explains running back Jeff Wilson’s bizarre knee injury

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers suffered a laundry list of injuries last year when they led the NFL in injured reserve transactions. But the type of injury running back Jeff Wilson suffered last week was not on that list.
NFLbirminghamnews.net

49ers Sign 10 Rookies

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed five of the team's eight draft picks, each to four-year deals, along with five undrafted rookie free agents. Draft Pick Signings Undrafted Signings Draft Pick Player Bios. Aaron Banks (6-5, 325) was selected by the 49ers in the second...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim compared rookie LB Victor Dimukeje to LB Markus Golden when speaking about the young pass rusher. Arizona had a heavy interest in Dimukeje during the draft process and had several conversations with him about where he would fit in defensively. “He reminds us a little bit...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Marqise Lee signing with 49ers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers are keeping a player around after a successful tryout over the weekend. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, San Francisco is signing wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee elected to opt out of the 2020 season, so he has not played since 2019. He had signed a one-year deal with the Patriots [more]