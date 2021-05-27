Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

PSC Systems Power DNA-Based Identification of Surface, Airborne Microbes Worldwide

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 — Dangerous microbes can emerge with little warning. Using PSC’s advanced research computers, a team of scientists led from Weill Cornell Medicine has undertaken a vast analysis of microbial DNA in thousands of urban air and surface samples worldwide. The results revealed city-specific “fingerprints” of bacteria and viruses. They also gave us a first look at the population of dangerous antibiotic-resistance-conveying genes across the globe, as well as thousands of previously undiscovered species in the urban microbial world.

www.hpcwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Dna Sequences#Weill Cornell Medicine#Genetic Data#Data Scientists#Computer Scientists#Psc Systems Power#Blacklight#Microbial Dna#Dangerous Microbes#Dna Fragments#Identification#Rna Viruses#Bacteria Resistance#Rna Data#Advanced Research#Species#Microbiome#Disease Surveillance#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

An Efficient Network Solver for Dynamic Simulation of Power Systems Based on Hierarchical Inverse Computation and Modification

In power system dynamic simulation, up to 90% of the computational time is devoted to solve the network equations, i.e., a set of linear equations. Traditional approaches are based on sparse LU factorization, which is inherently sequential. In this paper, an inverse-based network solution is proposed by a hierarchical method for computing and store the approximate inverse of the conductance matrix in electromagnetic transient (EMT) simulations. The proposed method can also efficiently update the inverse by modifying only local sub-matrices to reflect changes in the network, e.g., loss of a line. Experiments on a series of simplified 179-bus Western Interconnection demonstrate the advantages of the proposed methods.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Fuzzy inference system application for oil-water flow patterns identification

With the continuous development of the petroleum industry, long-distance transportation of oil and gas has been the norm. Due to gravity differentiation in horizontal wells and highly deviated wells (non-vertical wells), the water phase at the bottom of the pipeline will cause scaling and corrosion in the pipeline. Scaling and corrosion will make the transportation process difficult, and transportation costs will be considerably increased. Therefore, the study of the oil-water two-phase flow pattern is of great importance to oil production. In this paper, a fuzzy inference system is used to predict the flow pattern of the fluid, get the prediction result, and compares it with the prediction result of the BP neural network. From the comparison of the results, we found that the prediction results of the fuzzy inference system are more accurate and reliable than the prediction results of the BP neural network. At the same time, it can realize real-time monitoring and has less error control. Experimental results demonstrate that in the entire production logging process of non-vertical wells, the use of a fuzzy inference system to predict fluid flow patterns can greatly save production costs while ensuring the safe operation of production equipment.
WildlifePhys.org

Deep and extreme: Microbes thrive in transition

A lot happens and changes within a thin one-meter-thick transition layer between deep Red Sea water and an expansive underlying brine lake. A diverse microbial community has adapted to an extremely salty environment deep in the Red Sea. The microbes, many unknown to science, occupy a one-meter-thick area overlying the Suakin Deep, an expansive 80-meter-deep brine lake, 2,771 meters below the central Red Sea. The chemical properties of this thin "brine-seawater interface," along with the composition of microbial communities, change surprisingly rapidly across a sharp gradient.
Sciencelabroots.com

The Mechanics of a Gliding Microbe, Revealed

Humans have been able to use machines to master movement, but there are many organisms that can get around just fine on their own. There are many organisms that can migrate, too, even microbes. Researchers have now learned more about the movement of bacteria called Mycoplasma mobile, which can employ gliding machinery they carry in their bodies to move around. This work, which was reported in mBio, may advance the design of nanoscale devices.
ChemistryNewswise

DNA-based material with tunable properties

Newswise — While DNA is often idealised as the "molecule of life", it is also a highly sophisticated polymer that can be used for next-generation materials. Beyond the fact that it can store information, further fascinating aspects of DNA are its geometric and topological properties, such as knotting and super-coiling. Indeed, very much like a twisted telephone cord, DNA is often found coiled up inside bacteria and other cells and even knotted in viruses. Now, a collaboration of scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh, San Diego and Vienna have started to harness these properties to craft "topologically tunable" DNA-based complex fluids and soft materials with potential applications in drug delivery and tissue regeneration as published in Science Advances.
Sciencepv-magazine.com

CdTe heterojunction solar cells based on antimony selenide back surface field layers

Researchers from the University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh and the Saitama University in Japan have demonstrated a cadmium telluride (CdTe)-based dual-heterojunction solar cell that incorporate cadmium selenide (CdSe) and antimony selenide (Sb2Se3). “The proposed structure was designed and simulated,” research co-author Jaker Hossain told pv magazine. “It is not tested...
Public Safetyallongeorgia.com

FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) Hits Major Milestone

Last month, one of the most successful investigative tools available to U.S. law enforcement reached a major milestone: the 20 millionth DNA profile was contributed to the national DNA database via the CODIS software. CODIS links unknown DNA left during the commission of a crime to offenders who are legally required to provide samples for the database.
Computersarxiv.org

Hybrid Beamforming for Intelligent Reflecting Surface Aided Millimeter Wave MIMO Systems

While communication systems that employ millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands can support extremely high data rates, they must use large antenna arrays in order to overcome the severe propagation loss of mmWave signals. As the cost of traditional fully-digital beamforming at baseband increases rapidly with the number of antennas, hybrid beamforming that requires only a small number of radio frequency (RF) chains has been considered as a key enabling technology for mmWave communications. Intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) is another innovative technology that has been proposed as an integral element of future communication systems, establishing the favorable propagation environment in a timely manner through the use of low-cost passive reflecting elements. In this paper, we study IRS-aided mmWave multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems with hybrid beamforming architectures. We first propose the joint design of IRS reflection pattern and hybrid beamformer for narrowband MIMO systems. Then, by exploiting the sparsity of frequency-selective mmWave channels in the angular domain, we generalize the proposed joint design to broadband MIMO systems with orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) modulation. Simulation results demonstrate that the proposed joint designs can significantly enhance the spectral efficiency of the systems of interest and achieve superior performance over the existing designs.
Wildlifecaliforniaagtoday.com

Microbe Power in Soils

CSUMB Professor Wins Award for Innovative Soil Research. A professor at Cal State Monterey Bay was recently awarded a New Innovator in Food & Agriculture Research Award to continue work on understanding the microbial makeup of healthy Soils. JP Dundore-Arias says his research is studying the effects of cropping systems on plant growth by understanding what promotes beneficial soil biology.
Astronomypakistanchristian.tv

Meteorite about strange DNA, the boundaries of the solar system, and life in the mountains

The letters of the genetic code are A, T, C, G. This is how it is taught in school, and all living forms on our planet have been arranged this way. However, early in 1977, a virus (phage) was discovered, which eroded this certainty slightly. Instead of the letter A, it contains Z. Plus, it is more stable than the letter T. A new study has found other viruses and bacteria with the letter Z. Scientists are wondering if it was the result of evolution or if the letter Z was common on planet Earth early in life’s evolution. The pioneering discovery that has disastrous consequences Dr. Jan Pačes from the AS Institute of Molecular Genetics and Professor of Biology. Yaroslav Peter.
Computersarxiv.org

A General Framework for Learning-Based Distributionally Robust MPC of Markov Jump Systems

We present a data-driven model predictive control (MPC) scheme for chance-constrained Markov jump systems with unknown switching probabilities. Using samples of the underlying Markov chain, ambiguity sets of transition probabilities are estimated which include the true conditional probability distributions with high probability. These sets are updated online and used to formulate a time-varying, risk-averse optimal control problem. We prove recursive feasibility of the resulting MPC scheme and show that the original chance constraints remain satisfied at every time step. Furthermore, we show that under sufficient decrease of the confidence levels, the resulting MPC scheme renders the closed-loop system mean-square stable with respect to the true-but-unknown distributions, while remaining less conservative than a fully robust approach. Finally, we show that the data-driven value function converges to its nominal counterpart as the sample size grows to infinity. We illustrate our approach on a numerical example.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

A report on global Airborne Collision Avoidance System market by PMR. The global Airborne Collision Avoidance System market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Airborne Collision Avoidance System , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Navigation System Market is Booming Worldwide | Rockwell Collins, Esterline Technologies, Trimble Navigation

Latest released the research study on Global Navigation System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Navigation System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Navigation System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Garmin Ltd. (United States),Rockwell Collins (United States),KVH Industries (United States),Esterline Technologies (United States),Honeywell (United States),Lord Microstrain (United States),Northrop Grunman (United States),Raytheon (United States),Trimble Navigation (United States),L3 Communications (United States),Moog Inc. (United States).
Sciencearxiv.org

Transition-Based Constrained DFT for the Robust and Reliable Treatment of Excitations in Supramolecular Systems

Despite the variety of available computational approaches, state-of-the-art methods for calculating excitation energies such as time-dependent density functional theory (TDDFT), are typically computationally demanding and thus limited to moderate system sizes. Here, we introduce a new variation of constrained DFT (CDFT), implemented in the wavelet-based BigDFT code, wherein the constraint corresponds to a particular transition (T) between occupied and virtual orbitals, rather than a region of the simulation space as in traditional CDFT. In this work, we perform benchmark T-CDFT calculations for a set of gas phase acene molecules and OLED emitters and compare them to $\Delta$SCF and TDDFT results, for different functionals and basis sets. For both classes of molecules, we find that T-CDFT based on semi-local functionals is comparable to hybrid functional results from $\Delta$SCF and TDDFT. Furthermore, T-CDFT proves to be more robust than $\Delta$SCF and does not suffer from the well-known problems encountered when applying TDDFT to charge-transfer (CT) states, and is therefore equally applicable to both local excitations and CT states. Finally, since T-CDFT is designed for large systems and has been implemented in linear-scaling BigDFT, it is ideally suited for exploring the effects of explicit environments on excitation energies, paving the way for future simulations of excited states in complex realistic morphologies, such as those which occur in OLED materials.
Healthmichaeljfox.org

The Power of Connections: Creating a Support System Online

The following story appeared in our Spring/Summer 2021 edition of The Fox Focus on Parkinson’s newsletter. For this story and more, download the full edition. This past year, the absence of in-person meet-ups and gatherings underscored the power of human interactions in reducing stress and feeling our best. In fact, studies show that people who have wider social connections live happier and more fulfilled lives. Meeting others who share similar circumstances is also crucial for building a support system that can help people living with Parkinson’s disease manage day-today realities, overcome challenges and take control of their disease.
Computersarxiv.org

Concurrent Learning Based Tracking Control of Nonlinear Systems using Gaussian Process

This paper demonstrates the applicability of the combination of concurrent learning as a tool for parameter estimation and non-parametric Gaussian Process for online disturbance learning. A control law is developed by using both techniques sequentially in the context of feedback linearization. The concurrent learning algorithm estimates the system parameters of structured uncertainty without requiring persistent excitation, which are used in the design of the feedback linearization law. Then, a non-parametric Gaussian Process learns unstructured uncertainty. The closed-loop system stability for the nth-order system is proven using the Lyapunov stability theorem. The simulation results show that the tracking error is minimized (i) when true values of model parameters have not been provided, (ii) in the presence of disturbances introduced once the parameters have converged to their true values and (iii) when system parameters have not converged to their true values in the presence of disturbances.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | AFS Technologies, AGI Worldwide, ASC, Advanced Systems Consultants

The ' Warehouse Management System (WMS) market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Warehouse Management System (WMS) derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Warehouse Management System (WMS) market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Scienceworldcapitaltimes.com

Scientist identifies signaling underlying regeneration

Many salamanders can readily regenerate a lost limb, but adult mammals, including humans, cannot. Why this is the case is a scientific mystery that has fascinated observers of the natural world for thousands of years. - Advertisement - Now, a team of scientists led by James Godwin, Ph.D., of the...
MarketsSentinel

Global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Evolving Trends and Opportunities in COVID-19 pandamic end by 2027

Global “Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market Report” has been featured by Syndicate Market Research Organization and has Extensive information on factors that will amplify the growth of Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market over the upcoming seven years. It also has an In-depth analysis of the industry’s competitive landscape, detailed information about different drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It Furnishes detailed information on the factors that will restrain the growth of Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems manufacturers ( ExactEarth, StormGeo, Iridium Communications, ORBCOMM, Saab, Thales, New JRC, Furuno Electric, Garmin International, Raytheon, L-3 Communications, Kongsberg, Raymarine, Maritec ). The report covers key strategic Points Regarding developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, new type launches, research & development, collaborations & joint ventures, regional expansion of major participants involved in the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market on a global and regional basis.