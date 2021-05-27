PSC Systems Power DNA-Based Identification of Surface, Airborne Microbes Worldwide
May 27, 2021 — Dangerous microbes can emerge with little warning. Using PSC’s advanced research computers, a team of scientists led from Weill Cornell Medicine has undertaken a vast analysis of microbial DNA in thousands of urban air and surface samples worldwide. The results revealed city-specific “fingerprints” of bacteria and viruses. They also gave us a first look at the population of dangerous antibiotic-resistance-conveying genes across the globe, as well as thousands of previously undiscovered species in the urban microbial world.www.hpcwire.com