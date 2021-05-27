Cancel
Synopsys Announces Availability of DesignWare PVT Subsystem IP on TSMC’s N3 Process Technology

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 — Synopsys, Inc. today announced the availability of its DesignWare process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitoring and sensing subsystem IP on TSMC’s industry-leading N3 process technology. The PVT monitoring and sensing subsystem IP has been added to the TSMC9000 Program, TSMC library and IP quality management program, offering customers a highly competitive performance advantage for a wide variety of target market applications including artificial intelligence (AI), data center, high-performance computing (HPC), consumer and 5G. SoC designers targeting TSMC’s most advanced process can utilize the deeply embedded PVT monitoring and sensing subsystem technology to assess key chip parameters during production as well as for measurement and analysis of real-time dynamic conditions during every stage of the device life cycle.

