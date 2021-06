Angela Merkel information: Eurosceptics tipped to win crunch election that might rock Germany | Politics | Information. The outgoing German Chancellor’s centre-right outfit is up in opposition to the Different for Germany in a battle that might outline her departure from the highest job after 16 years. On Sunday, voters within the jap state of Saxony-Anhalt go to the polls within the final regional poll forward of the nationwide election. Armin Laschet, the CDU’s candidate for chancellor, has conceded there’s “rather a lot at stake” together with his social gathering and the right-wing AfD neck and neck to win management of the state.