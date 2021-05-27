Lenovo Group Announces 2020-21 Full Year Financial Results
HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 — Lenovo Group today announced record results for the Group for both its fourth quarter and fiscal year, with phenomenal growth across all parts of the business. The results demonstrate the Group’s resilience and ability to achieve balanced, consistent, and sustainable growth as it continues to diversify and transform in line with its 3S (Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Smart Solutions) corporate strategy.www.hpcwire.com