COLCOA Festival to Host Live 2021 Edition at DGA Theater in November (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLCOA, the Los Angeles-based French film festival, is set to hold its 25th edition on Nov. 1-7 as a live event which will be held at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The event, which is organized by the Franco-American Cultural Fund (FACF), had to...

