COLCOA Festival to Host Live 2021 Edition at DGA Theater in November (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux was in a cheerful mood when he announced his sprawling Official Selection during Thursday’s press conference at the Normandie Theater in Paris. Not only because it was the first live event in many months, but most importantly because in spite of all the ups and downs caused by the ongoing pandemic, this year’s lineup is strong, appealing and surprising. Both big-name auteurs like Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), Leos Carax (“Annette”), Paul Verhoeven (“Benedetta”), as well as Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero), Jacques Audiard (“Les Olympiades”) and Andrea Arnold (“Cow”) and filmmakers who will be making their debuts in competition, like Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Nabil Ayouch (“Casablanca Beats”), Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”), Ildikó Enyedi (“The Story of My Wife”) and Mia Hansen-Løve (“Bergman Island”) were included in the selection. Fremaux was still in an euphoric state of mind several hours after the announcement, as he was getting friendly text messages from filmmakers, including Sean Penn, and he was also still having big talks over some more movies — including a U.S. blockbuster which he hopes will screen on the beach.