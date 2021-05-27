Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Commit Aiden Gobaira Dominates On And Off The Field

By Blake Soffa
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 8 days ago
Notre Dame has been working hard to land an elite defensive class, and the foundation of that class right now is an outstanding group of tight ends. A monster junior season from Chantilly (Va.) High School end Aiden Gobaira only makes that group better.

Gobaira dominated the opposition this spring, racking up 63 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in just eight games. The Irish big end commit has blown up this past season, and he has a high motor and relentless energy that will translate nicely at the next level.

Ranked as the 148th best player overall according to 247Sports, head coach Sean Curry praised Gobaira’s unwavering effort and second-to-none encouragement he provides his teammates.

“His passion fuels his energy,” said Curry. “He has relentless effort, high energy, and is constantly in pursuit of the football on defense.

“He loves being coached up and learning about big schemes… teams have to form a game plan that focuses on reading what he’s going to do,” Curry continued. “We teach him and he can’t wait to get out (on the field) and put it to use.”

He is currently playing lacrosse for his high school team, and his coach finds solidarity in watching him play a second sport.

“It’s pretty cool to see him play with his buddies on the lacrosse field,” stated Curry. “It’s fun to see … It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Right now, Aiden is going through a structured training program to continue to put on lean muscle to his 6-6, 235-pound frame, and get his body healthy in preparation for college ball. He suffered a LCL strain towards the end of the season, but has since gotten back into the groove and full swing of his lacrosse season.

Off the field, he is always putting in the work to improve his game, his strength and his knowledge of football. He often will get a group of his teammates together and meet up in someone’s garage before school to get a lift in before heading to class.

“His teammates gravitate towards him,” remarked Curry. “You can’t help but get sucked into his orbit ... Everyone know him, and everyone likes him."

In 2017, Chantilly went winless and the head coach has focused on turning the tide of the program. Gobaira has been a crucial asset in providing that help.

“He’s unblockable at this level,” said the Chantilly head coach. “It takes three guys and then some holding to contain him. He’s got great hands and has incredible bend for his size.”

The head coach emphasized that Gobaira never seems tired, in life nor football. His motor doesn’t just apply to his performance on the gridiron, but continues with every activity of his daily life. He’s a personable kid who is known to tell a joke or five, but turns into a ravenous machine when the pads come on.

