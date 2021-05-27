Cancel
Science

CQC Develops Algorithm to Accelerate Monte Carlo Integration on Quantum Computers

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 27, 2021 — Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced the discovery of a new algorithm that accelerates quantum Monte Carlo integration – shortening the time to quantum advantage and confirming the critical importance of quantum computing to the finance industry in particular. Monte Carlo integration – the...

Coding & Programmingatoallinks.com

An overview of Quantum Computing Artificial Intelligence

“Artificial Intelligence” and “quantum”, these two words might look easy and understandable but it is very tough, to sum up, these huge fields in just one article. There are many limitations in traditional computing to execute large algorithms. The existing computing possesses high potentiality, but still, it can’t take care of IoT and big data problems. One can say that Quantum mechanics is among the suitable technical solutions to make computer science step into a brand new era of algorithm execution speed and security.
Softwareoffshore-technology.com

Quantum computers, here but not here – what businesses need to know

The future may see us living on Mars, paying for everything with crypto, and relaxing or working as we travel effortlessly about in our driverless cars. But there’s an even bigger change coming for many of us, and that’s the gradual advent of quantum computing (QC) and what it means for the world of business.
Computersarxiv.org

Adaptive Monte Carlo augmented with normalizing flows

Many problems in the physical sciences, machine learning, and statistical inference necessitate sampling from a high-dimensional, multi-modal probability distribution. Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) algorithms, the ubiquitous tool for this task, typically rely on random, reversible, and local updates to propagate configurations of a given system in a way that ensures that generated configurations will be distributed according to a target probability distribution asymptotically. In high-dimensional settings with multiple relevant metastable basins, local approaches require either immense computational effort or intricately designed importance sampling strategies to capture information about, for example, the relative populations of such basins. Here we analyze a framework for augmenting MCMC sampling with nonlocal transition kernels parameterized with generative models known as normalizing flows. We focus on a setting where there is no preexisting data, as is commonly the case for problems in which MCMC is used. Our results emphasize that the implementation of the normalizing flow must be adapted to the structure of the target distribution in order to preserve the statistics of the target at all scales. Furthermore, we analyze the propensity of our algorithm to discover new states and demonstrate the importance of initializing the training with some \emph{a priori} knowledge of the relevant modes. We show that our algorithm can sample effectively across large free energy barriers, providing dramatic accelerations relative to traditional MCMC algorithms.
Computersefinancialcareers.com

Quantum computing specialist hiring globally after trading breakthrough

It's not just Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan that are making breakthroughs in quantum computing. After Goldman Sachs recently revealed the success of some of its Monte Carlo simulations using quantum techniques developed by start-up QC Ware, Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), said today that it's developed an algorithm that accelerates Monte Carlo integration. And CQC is hiring.
Softwarembtmag.com

How Quantum Computing Threatens Industrial Device Security

In the second episode of our five-part Quantum Computing/Quantum Apocalypse series, Alan Grau, VP of IoT and Embedded Solutions with Sectigo, discusses how quantum computing poses a threat to the security of industrial devices. Industrial devices require secure communication that use digital certificates for authentication. Right now, the certificates can't...
Sciencearxiv.org

Application of Monte Carlo algorithms to cardiac imaging reconstruction

Monte Carlo algorithms have a growing impact on nuclear medicine reconstruction processes. One of the main limitations of myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) is the effective mitigation of the scattering component, which is particularly challenging in Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT). In SPECT, no timing information can be retrieved to locate the primary source photons. Monte Carlo methods allow an event-by-event simulation of the scattering kinematics, which can be incorporated into a model of the imaging system response. This approach was adopted since the late Nineties by several authors, and recently took advantage of the increased computational power made available by high-performance CPUs and GPUs. These recent developments enable a fast image reconstruction with an improved image quality, compared to deterministic approaches. Deterministic approaches are based on energy-windowing of the detector response, and on the cumulative estimate and subtraction of the scattering component. In this paper, we review the main strategies and algorithms to correct for the scattering effect in SPECT and focus on Monte Carlo developments, which nowadays allow the three-dimensional reconstruction of SPECT cardiac images in a few seconds.
SoftwareCNET

Quantum computers could crack today's encrypted messages. That's a problem

Quantum computers, if they mature enough, will be able to crack much of today's encryption. That'll lay bare private communications, company data and military secrets. Today's quantum computers are far too primitive to do so. But data surreptitiously gathered now could still be sensitive when more powerful quantum computers come online in a few years.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Fermionic Monte Carlo study of a realistic model of twisted bilayer graphene

The rich phenomenology of twisted bilayer graphene (TBG) near the magic angle is believed to arise from electron correlations in topological flat bands. An unbiased approach to this problem is highly desirable, but also particularly challenging, given the multiple electron flavors, the topological obstruction to defining tight binding models and the long-ranged Coulomb interactions. While numerical simulations of realistic models have thus far been confined to zero temperature, typically excluding some spin or valley species, analytic progress has relied on fixed point models away from the realistic limit. Here we present for the first time unbiased Monte Carlo simulations of realistic models of magic angle TBG at charge-neutrality. We establish the absence of a sign problem for this model in a momentum space approach, and describe a computationally tractable formulation that applies even on breaking chiral symmetry and including band dispersion. Our results include (i) the emergence of an insulating Kramers inter-valley coherent ground state in competition with a correlated semi-metal phase, (ii) detailed temperature evolution of order parameters and electronic spectral functions which reveal a `pseudogap' regime, in which gap features are established at a higher temperature than the onset of order and (iii) predictions for electronic tunneling spectra and their evolution with temperature. Our results pave the way towards uncovering the physics of magic angle graphene through exact simulations of over a hundred electrons across a wide temperature range.
Marketsarxiv.org

Quantum algorithm for credit valuation adjustments

Quantum mechanics is well known to accelerate statistical sampling processes over classical techniques. In quantitative finance, statistical samplings arise broadly in many use cases. Here we focus on a particular one of such use cases, credit valuation adjustment (CVA), and identify opportunities and challenges towards quantum advantage for practical instances. To improve the depths of quantum circuits for solving such problem, we draw on various heuristics that indicate the potential for significant improvement over well-known techniques such as reversible logical circuit synthesis. In minimizing the resource requirements for amplitude amplification while maximizing the speedup gained from the quantum coherence of a noisy device, we adopt a recently developed Bayesian variant of quantum amplitude estimation using engineered likelihood functions (ELF). We perform numerical analyses to characterize the prospect of quantum speedup in concrete CVA instances over classical Monte Carlo simulations.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm with Adaptive Bias Fields

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) transforms a simple many-qubit wavefunction into one which encodes the solution to a difficult classical optimization problem. It does this by optimizing the schedule according to which two unitary operators are alternately applied to the qubits. In this paper, this procedure is modified by updating the operators themselves to include local fields, using information from the measured wavefunction at the end of one iteration step to improve the operators at later steps. It is shown by numerical simulation on MAXCUT problems that this decreases the runtime of QAOA very substantially. This improvement appears to increase with the problem size. Our method requires essentially the same number of quantum gates per optimization step as the standard QAOA. Application of this modified algorithm should bring closer the time to quantum advantage for optimization problems.
Computersbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Computer Technology Applications Developer

Our objective is to offer students with the data, ability, and experiences to carry out efficiently as leaders in computer schooling and technology-associated fields. The highest of computer and data technology degrees is the doctoral degree. This terminal diploma in computer systems and technology is designed for these students who want to take on the uppermost management positions within the area in addition to for individuals who want to show and conduct research as their main roles. Graduates who earn the AAS degree in Computer Technology will develop a broad vary of skills to help computer-primarily based applications in business and industry. These expertise include downside-fixing in computer architecture, database use and design, telecommunications, programming and system design.
Sciencestanford.edu

Stanford bioengineers develop algorithm to compare cells across species

Researchers created an algorithm to identify similar cell types from species – including fish, mice, flatworms and sponges – that have diverged for hundreds of millions of years, which could help fill in gaps in our understanding of evolution. Cells are the building blocks of life, present in every living...
Computersarxiv.org

Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing

Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavor of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
Sciencearxiv.org

Variational Combinatorial Sequential Monte Carlo Methods for Bayesian Phylogenetic Inference

Bayesian phylogenetic inference is often conducted via local or sequential search over topologies and branch lengths using algorithms such as random-walk Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) or Combinatorial Sequential Monte Carlo (CSMC). However, when MCMC is used for evolutionary parameter learning, convergence requires long runs with inefficient exploration of the state space. We introduce Variational Combinatorial Sequential Monte Carlo (VCSMC), a powerful framework that establishes variational sequential search to learn distributions over intricate combinatorial structures. We then develop nested CSMC, an efficient proposal distribution for CSMC and prove that nested CSMC is an exact approximation to the (intractable) locally optimal proposal. We use nested CSMC to define a second objective, VNCSMC which yields tighter lower bounds than VCSMC. We show that VCSMC and VNCSMC are computationally efficient and explore higher probability spaces than existing methods on a range of tasks.
Healthampproject.org

Google Strikes Deal With Hospital Chain to Develop Healthcare Algorithms

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and national hospital chain HCA Healthcare Inc. have struck a deal to develop healthcare algorithms using patient records, the latest foray by a tech giant into the $3 trillion healthcare sector. HCA, which operates across about 2,000 locations in 21 states, would consolidate and store with Google...
ComputersPosted by
Axios

Complex quantum computing is being aimed at complex financial risk

A new quantum algorithm could eventually make it easier for banks to manage the systemic risk that helped bring down the financial system more than a decade ago. Why it matters: Major financial institutions spend huge computing resources in calculating the systemic risk that may be contained in their portfolios. Replacing classical computing with a quantum architecture could allow them to do it faster and cheaper.
Computersarxiv.org

Algorithm for initializing a generalized fermionic Gaussian state on a quantum computer

We present explicit expressions for the central piece of a variational method developed by Shi et al. which extends variational wave functions that are efficiently computable on classical computers beyond mean-field to generalized Gaussian states [1]. In particular, we derive iterative analytical expressions for the evaluation of expectation values of products of fermionic creation and annihilation operators in a Grassmann variable-free representation. Using this result we find a closed expression for the energy functional and its gradient of a general fermionic quantum many-body Hamiltonian. We present a simple gradient-descent-based algorithm that can be used as an optimization subroutine in combination with imaginary time evolution, which by construction guarantees a monotonic decrease of the energy in each iteration step. Due to the simplicity of the quantum circuit implementing the variational state Ansatz, the results of the algorithms discussed here and in [1] could serve as an improved, beyond mean-field initial state in quantum computation.
Businessarxiv.org

Quantum Computing for Inflationary, Dark Energy and Dark Matter Cosmology

Cosmology is in an era of rapid discovery especially in areas related to dark energy, dark matter and inflation. Quantum cosmology treats the cosmology quantum mechanically and is important when quantum effects need to be accounted for, especially in the very early Universe. Quantum computing is an emerging new method of computing which excels in simulating quantum systems. Quantum computing may have some advantages when simulating quantum cosmology, especially because the Euclidean action of gravity is unbounded from below, making the implementation of Monte Carlo simulation problematic. In this paper we present several examples of the application of quantum computing to cosmology. These include a dark energy model that is related to Kaluza-Klein theory, dark matter models where the dark sector is described by a self interacting gauge field or a conformal scalar field and an inflationary model with a slow roll potential. We implement quantum computations in the IBM QISKit software framework and show how to apply the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) and Evolution of Hamiltonian (EOH) algorithms to solve the Wheeler-DeWitt equation that can be used to describe the cosmology in the mini-superspace approximation. We find excellent agreement with classical computing results and describe the accuracy of the different quantum algorithms. Finally we discuss how these methods can be scaled to larger problems going beyond the mini-superspace approximation where the quantum computer may exceed the performance of classical computation.