Ford Boosts Spending on Electric Vehicles to $30 BILLION By 2025

Shares of Ford soared to a new five-year high, after the automaker announced that it would increase spending on its electric vehicle fleet by 36% over the next four years. According to a statement on Wednesday, the American automaker plans to up its spending towards EV technology to US$30 billion, which will help reach its goal of making four out of the 10 models it sells battery-powered. The investment will also allocate funding towards the production of batteries that the company calls IonBoost, as well as the development of solid-state batteries that are expected to significantly lower prices and increase driving range on a single charge.