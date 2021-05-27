Cancel
Ford Boosts Spending on Electric Vehicles to $30 BILLION By 2025

By Hermina Paull
thedeepdive.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Ford soared to a new five-year high, after the automaker announced that it would increase spending on its electric vehicle fleet by 36% over the next four years. According to a statement on Wednesday, the American automaker plans to up its spending towards EV technology to US$30 billion, which will help reach its goal of making four out of the 10 models it sells battery-powered. The investment will also allocate funding towards the production of batteries that the company calls IonBoost, as well as the development of solid-state batteries that are expected to significantly lower prices and increase driving range on a single charge.

thedeepdive.ca
#Ford F 150#Commercial Vehicles#Driving Technology#Technology Company#American#Ionboost#Sk Innovation Co#Ev Technology#Ev Batteries#Revenue#Driving Range#Solid State Batteries#Battery#Operating Margin#Investment#Models#Depot Charging Stations#Transition
