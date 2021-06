An upscale development underway in the Mink Creek area south of Pocatello should test the upper limits of the community's historically hot housing market. Local entrepreneurs Dave and Emma Gebo are entering the residential real estate market with their 65-acre Deer Valley Reserve Subdivision. It will encompass two separate divisions in close proximity in the hills above Mink Creek Road, with six lots planned off of Autumn Lane and another six lots accessible from Caribou Way.