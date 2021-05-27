Cancel
Baseball

Jared Moon Steps Down as Head Coach

By Houston Baptist University
ngscsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – HBU’s Jared Moon has resigned as head baseball coach after 16 seasons at the helm of his alma mater, Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci announced Tuesday. “After 24 years of coaching, including 16 as head coach, I have decided to step down as the head coach of the HBU Huskies,” Moon said. “HBU will always hold a special place in my heart as a player, alum, and coach. I hold so many dear memories of HBU baseball, such as the NAIA World Series in 1997, being inducted into the Hall of Honor in 2008, multiple conference championships, an NCAA Regional in 2015, and, most recently, 401 wins.

ngscsports.com
