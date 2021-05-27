Justiss Elementary Kicks Off The End Of Year Awards Assemblies With Kindergarten Moving Up Ceremonies

Please join the C. J. Hooker faculty and staff in celebrating the accomplishments of our 8th grade students at this year’s Moving Up Ceremony on Wednesday, June 23 at 5 p.m. In order to follow CDC guidelines, the ceremony will be held on the CJH football field. Students will be seated on the field, facing the bleachers and sidelines. Since there is limited seating on the bleachers, parents are encouraged to stand or bring lawn chairs to sit along the sidelines. We request that parents limit attendance to two (2) guests per 8th grade student.