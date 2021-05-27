Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Springs museum to feature photos by Ansel Adams in new exhibit

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ansel Adams landscape is instantly recognizable to those who love photography. The black and white mountains, moonrises, gnarled trees, rivers snaking through the land and streams of light puncturing puffy white clouds. Adams, who developed an affinity for nature at an early age, is one of our most well-known photographers. “Ansel Adams: Masterworks,” an exhibit featuring 48 of his photos from his portfolio “Museum Set,” will open Saturday at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. The show is open Thursdays-Saturdays by reservation and will be up through Sept. 4.

