Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Discovery may point to Parkinson's disease therapies

By University of Guelph
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new discovery by University of Guelph researchers may ultimately help in devising new therapies and improving quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. By showing how entangled proteins in brain cells enable the neurodegenerative disease to spread, the researchers hope their findings will lead to drugs that halt its progression, said Ph.D. candidate Morgan Stykel, first author of a paper published this month in Cell Reports.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Neurodegenerative Disease#Progressive Disease#Brain Cells#Brain Development#The Brain#Molecular Biology#University Of Guelph#Cell Reports#Parkinson Canada#The U Of G#Lc3#Therapies#Disease Spread#Nerve Cells#Symptoms#Brain Regions#Synuclein Pathology#Stem Cells#Synuclein Mutations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceFuturity

Despite antibiotics, Lyme infection persisted in woman’s brain

Researchers found the bacterium that causes Lyme disease in the brain tissue of a woman who had long suffered neurocognitive impairment after her diagnosis and treatment for the tick-borne disease. The presence of the corkscrew-shaped Borrelia burgdorferi spirochetes in the former Lyme disease patient’s brain and spinal cord were evidence...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Population-Based Study Finds Link Between CKD, Dementia

The new analysis suggests that dementia screenings might also include kidney function estimation. A new analysis supports the case that changes in kidney function could be warning signs of the development of dementia. The report, published in the journal Neurology, is based on data from more than 300,000 people in...
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Step-closer to nasal spray drug delivery for Parkinson's disease

Scientists at the University of York have made significant progress in the development of a nasal spray treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease. Researchers have developed a new gel that can adhere to tissue inside the nose alongside the drug levodopa, helping deliver treatment directly to the brain. Levodopa is...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Impaired dopamine transporters contribute to Parkinson's disease-like symptoms

A rare mutation that causes Parkinson's disease-like symptoms interrupts the flow of dopamine in the brain, suggests a study in fruit flies published today in eLife. The findings provide more detailed insights about why young children with this mutation develop these symptoms. This new information, as well as previous evidence that therapies helping to improve dopamine balance in the brain can alleviate some symptoms in the flies, suggests that this could be a beneficial new treatment strategy.
Diseases & Treatmentsthisiskc.com

FDA Approves Trials for Ketamine to Treat Parkinson's

The US FDA has approved PharmaTher’s Investigational New Drug application to begin Phase 2 clinical trials for ketamine to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Levodopa is an amino acid precursor of dopamine and is commonly used alongside carbidopa, an inhibitor of L-amino acid decarboxylase, to treat Parkinson's...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation improves clinical and molecular biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease in patients with freezing of gait

Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) is an established neurostimulation therapy used in the treatment of epilepsy, migraine and cluster headache. In this randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled crossover trial we explored the role of nVNS in the treatment of gait and other motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. In a subgroup of patients, we measured selected neurotrophin levels and markers of inflammation and oxidative stress in serum, before and after the experimental intervention. Thirty-three PD patients with associated freezing of gait were randomised to either nVNS or sham. After baseline assessments, patients were instructed to deliver 6 two-minute stimulations (total 12 min/day) of the nVNS/sham device (electroCore, Inc. USA) for one month at home. Patients were then re-assessed. After a washout period of one month, the same patients were allocated to the alternate treatment arm and the same process was followed. Significant improvements in key gait parameters were observed with nVNS, including walking speed, stance time and step length, compared to sham. Similarly, overall motor function (MDS-UPDRS III) also improved significantly following nVNS stimulation. Serum Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-α and glutathione levels decreased and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels increased significantly (p < 0.05) after treatment with nVNS. Here we present the first double-blind sham-controlled trial evidence of the efficacy and safety of nVNS in the treatment of gait and motor function in patients with PD.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Trial to Test Gene Therapy as Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Content is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only. Cleveland Clinic researchers are enrolling patients in a clinical trial that aims to work toward a cure for sickle cell disease, by changing the patient’s genetics. Sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, is a painful and debilitating condition for which there are few approved therapies.
Weight Lossarcamax.com

Early, tight control of Crohn’s disease may have lasting benefits

The gastrointestinal (GI) tract is a remarkable organ: it resides on the inside of our bodies, but is regularly in contact with the outside world by virtue of what we ingest. It is quite incredible that the immune cells of the GI tract are not activated more regularly by the many foreign products it encounters every day. Only when the GI tract encounters an intruder that risks causing disease do the immune cells of the GI tract spring into action.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new way to fight against Alzheimer’s disease

In a new study from Georgia Tech and Emory, researchers found that flickering lights and sound could be a new weapon against Alzheimer’s. The flicker treatment stimulates gamma waves, manipulating neural activity, recruiting the brain’s immune system, and clearing pathogens—in short, waging a successful fight against a progressive disease that still has no cure.
Diseases & Treatmentstoysmatrix.com

Biggest drugs breakthrough in war on Alzheimer’s since discovery of disease

If found to be effective by regulators in the UK and US, it would signal one of the biggest breakthroughs since the cruel disease was discovered in 1906. Early trials of Aducanumab showed it slowed mental decline in patients given doses at an early stage by as much as 22 percent after 18 months. It could win approval here by the autumn and may then be offered on the NHS as soon as 2022. In the US, it could get the green light within days.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New biobank provides insights into Parkinson's disease

Around 20,000 Swedes are currently suffering from Parkinson's disease, yet there are still only treatments to alleviate symptoms. Through a new biobank, researchers gain access to the genetic profiles of 1000 Parkinson's patients together with comprehensive information about their lifestyles and medical histories. "I am convinced that many researchers will...
Minnesota Statelegalexaminer.com

Minnesota Man Blames Paraquat for His Parkinson’s Disease

A Minnesota man recently filed a new paraquat lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. He claims that after being exposed to the toxic herbicide, he suffered from serious injuries. Plaintiff Claims Paraquat Caused his Parkinson’s Disease. Paraquat is classified as a restricted-use pesticide under...
Diseases & Treatmentstownline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: New Hope for People with Alzheimer’s Disease

(NAPSI)—There could be promising news for the more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and the people who care for them. Although nearly one in every three people will eventually be afflicted and it’s the third leading cause of death of older adults in the U.S. (surpassed only by heart disease and cancer in non-pandemic years), there may be effective treatments on the horizon.