The White Sox are winning by minimizing suckage
I’ve been deep into the NBA this year, in part because my favorite team, the Phoenix Suns, is good for the first time in recent memory. A lot of the credit in their dramatic turnaround from the worst franchise in basketball to the league’s second-best record goes their new Hall of Fame point guard/Winston-Salem Dash co-owner, Chris Paul. But co-equal credit should go to their devotion to a theory developed by podcaster Chris Vernon: Don’t Play Guys Who Suck. The idea is that you can offset a relative lack of high-end talent by having a deep roster of players who are not outright minuses. It’s harder than it sounds!www.soxmachine.com